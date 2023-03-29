Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 could be released sooner than you think

It’s not even been a day since we got news about the RTX 4060, and we already have leaked details about a potential RTX 4050 release in June.

The RTX 40-series has been leaking out in some form or another since last year. Now, we have fresh details on when you can expect an RTX 4050 desktop graphics card to land. Other GPUs, like the RTX 4060 and above have all seen significant leaks, but this is the first time that we’re seeing an RTX 4050 mentioned at all.

According to reliable leaker Zed Wang, we can expect to see the RTX 4050 desktop GPU released in June. However, this leak also throws the leak about the vanilla RTX 4060 into question. We have previously heard that the 60-class GPU would be released in May, however, this report suggests that a release window for the GPU has not been set in stone.

Regardless, it seems like Nvidia is eager to round out its stack of RTX 40-series graphics cards, as AMD remains silent on any potential upcoming consumer graphics card offerings outside of the RX 7900 XT and XTX models.

The RTX 4050 could be one of the best low-end consumer graphics cards that we’ve ever seen if it comes in with the power, performance, and price that target mainstream consumers. When combined with the potential to use DLSS 3‘s frame-generation technology, we could see a huge boost in framerates over the previous-generation RTX 3050.

Which 4060 leaks are accurate?

As ever, take these leaks with a pinch of salt, as until we see these rumors corroborated further, they remain to be unfounded. Though, Zed Wang has been a reliable leaker in the past. Fellow leaker Harukaze5719 has also chimed in, stating that “One side is wrong.” on Twitter.

One thing that Zed Wang has over the previous RTX 4060 report is that generally, the leakers over on Twitter can be more accurate than the unnamed sources mentioned in other reports. But, for now, all we can do is wait to see how these rumors pile up, and when corroborated information can be reported upon, we’ll have a good idea of when the graphics card will release, like the upcoming RTX 4070‘s April 13 launch date.