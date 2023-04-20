Nvidia RTX 4070 production reportedly cut following poor sales

A report claims that the production of Nvidia’s RTX 4070 has been cut, due to reportedly low sales, amongst other factors such as pricing.

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 might be about as powerful as an RTX 3080, however, the GPU doesn’t seem to be landing with customers worldwide. The narrow gap in performance when compared to the previous-generation RTX 3070 could be a part of the reason why the GPU is unpopular.

Right now, you can find an RTX 4070 at MSRP at many retailers worldwide. The same cannot be said of many of the RTX 40-series GPUs when they launched. In particular, the RTX 4090 was especially difficult to find at MSRP pricing following its launch.

A report from BoardChannels (via WCCFTech) claims that the graphics card’s production will be cut down, with Nvidia informing AIBs of its plans due to several factors. The first of which is to immediately respond to the lower demand for the GPU itself. Minimizing production would assist in ensuring that there is no oversupply on the GPU, as demonstrated by Nvidia’s huge oversupply issue of RTX 30-series cards last year.

Is an RTX 4070 price cut incoming?

Unfortunately, we’re not expecting the RTX 4070’s price to be cut any time soon. To do so would also put the launches of the rumored RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 in jeopardy. Once the entire stack of GPUs is released, then we may see price changes on the horizon.

Is the RTX 4070 bad?

The RTX 4070 is a great graphics card, as we stated in our review. However, its pricing and performance in the current market give no real reason that anyone on an RTX 30-series GPU to upgrade. Considering it’s been almost three years since the RTX 30-series’ debut, it is possible that there was a disappointment for many when the GPU was released, or that they expected a wider performance margin when compared to older graphics cards.

Regardless of the reason, it appears that this launch might not have gone the way that Nvidia might have intended. We’ll keep our eyes peeled if any further wrinkles materialize from Nvidia.