Nothing Phone 2: Price, specifications & performance speculation

The Nothing Phone 2 is slated to launch in Summer 2023. We’ve scoured the internet to bring up all the leaks and rumors like possible price, specifications, and more.

Looking for the latest on the Nothing Phone 2? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know. Nothing is a relatively new tech brand with just a handful of products. Apart from a smartphone called Phone 1, the company has already introduced a few wireless earbuds for customers. Interestingly, all of these products have a common design element – transparency.

Nothing was founded by Carl Pei – ex-co-founder of OnePlus. It is set to release its second smartphone, Nothing Phone 2, in the summer of 2023.

Right now, little is known about the upcoming device. So, we scoured the internet to get all of the latest leaks and details surrounding this enigmatic new Android phone.

Nothing Phone 2 price speculation

Nothing

We expect that the Nothing Phone 2 will retail for $600 or less. There’s no official word, nor any leaks suggesting so. But, the original device was a mid-range phone that offered a premium design and features for an affordable price. The Nothing Phone 2 might be more expensive than its predecessor, but we don’t anticipate that it will cost over $600.

Multiple factors, including a more powerful chipset, are expected to contribute to the increased price. Since the company has hinted that it wants to target the budget flagship category, we hope that even the Phone 2 is priced aggressively.

Nothing Phone 2 release date speculation

The Nothing Phone 2 will be released in Summer 2023. This means that the phone is expected to launch between June to August. Nothing announced this over on its Twitter account on May 3rd, but we have no specific release date yet.

The original Nothing Phone was launched last year in the summer on July 12, so the Phone 2 could get introduced around the first anniversary of the first phone.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications and design speculation

Nothing

While very little is known about the phone, knowing the marketing guru Carl Pei, we will soon get a constant stream of information via official teasers and leaks. This will help build the hype around the Nothing Phone 2, but this also puts Nothing into the firing line if anything is received negatively.

The only information available about the specifications of the Phone 2 was revealed by the company itself during this year’s MWC. It was announced that the Phone 2 would ship with a Snapdragon 8 generation chipset.

This could mean that Nothing could use last year’s flagship SOC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to keep the costs from ballooning. Should the company price the Nothing Phone 2 competitively, it can use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. There is also another possibility that Nothing could debut a brand-new, budget Snapdragon 8 SoC.

The design of the Nothing Phone was one of the most striking aspects of the original handset. We expect the Nothing Phone 2 to retain a similar overall design. This means you might see a transparent back and Glyph LED light interface of the Nothing Phone 2.

The teaser shared by the company also corroborates this. While it doesn’t show the phone in its full glory, we can see a transparent rear panel with white-colored textured plastic similar to the Phone 1, with those iconic “Glyph” LEDs visible.

The red led notification for the camera is still present, but we expect the overall layout of the Glyph LED lights to be different than what we saw on the Phone 1.

The phone could run on Android 14 out of the box and be one of the first few phones to run the latest version of Google’s mobile OS. However, it might ship with Android 13 at launch and offer an update shortly afterward.

Nothing Phone 2 vs Pixel 7a

Dexerto

While both phones are yet to launch, the Nothing Phone 2 and Google Pixel 7a are expected to take on each other on various fronts. The Pixel 7a and Nothing Phone 2 are expected to be priced aggressively and might also have a similar price point.

While the Pixel 7a is expected to come with a potent camera setup, looking at what Nothing was finally able to achieve with the software optimization on the Phone 1, we can expect the Phone 2 to offer more than adequate performance.

Both phones are expected to offer a clean Android experience. The Pixel phones have the cleanest Android skin of all smartphones, while the Nothing phone will ship with Nothing OS without bloatware but with minimal customizations to use various features on the phone.

Nothing Phone 2: What we want to see

The Nothing Phone 2 will be more powerful than the first-generation phone – though this could directly impact the overall cost of the phone.

Another aspect that the Phone 2 might outshine the original Phone 1 is its camera. We hope that the Phone 2 offers a massive upgrade in the camera department. We may potentially see a triple camera setup on the Nothing Phone 2, though nothing is set in stone quite yet.

The Phone 1 had a dual-camera setup at the back, and the camera performance at the launch was inconsistent. The same could be said about the overall battery life. However, the phone became better with each software update it received.

We also expect that Nothing will revamp its flashy LED lights, and offer more features surrounding one of the most-talked-about features on the handset.

We’re also hoping that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch with a smoother experience across the board, as the Phone 1 was plagued with various problems at launch. These were eventually ironed out, but we’re hoping that the company can do one better with this sophomore attempt.

Where to buy the Nothing Phone 2: Potential retailers

The Nothing Phone 2 could retail in select territories via Nothing’s official website and Amazon. We will have to wait for the official announcement for official availability details.

