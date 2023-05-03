The Nothing Phone 2 is launching sooner than you think

It has been confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be launched this summer. The updated handset will come with improved internals and will share a similar design to the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing has officially confirmed that its second phone, the Nothing Phone 2, will be released this summer. While the company hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date, the upcoming Android phone could launch anytime from June to August.

The original Nothing Phone was praised for its unique design, with accents like LED lighting and a transparent housing making it stand out from the crowd. It’s believed that this bold design will carry forward for the next-generation of devices from the Carl Pei-backed business.

The teaser shared by Nothing shows a white-colored rear panel with a glass housing. The positioning of the LED lights have been altered, however.

Previously, Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 would be a high-end product with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-Gen chipset. The original Nothing Phone was powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+, custom-tuned to meet the company’s requirements.

The experience of using such a gorgeous phone was marred with glitchy software, a hit-and-miss camera performance, and short battery life. However, most of these were improved thanks to timely software updates by the company.

Can the Nothing Phone 2 live up to expectations?

Original Nothing Phone was hyped beyond belief before its launch, promising to make smartphone design more exciting and useful. The company succeeded on both counts, in the end. However, their aggressive marketing came off as nothing more that a simple stunt, rather than anything to seriously pay attention to.

While the bold claims and in-your-face marketing turned many people off, they gave the company and its first smartphone a reputation. Even though the overall design was a highlight of the Phone 1, the mid-range chipset disappointed critics and audiences alike.

Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will not only improve on the shortcomings of its predecessor, but will be available in territories like the USA.

There are very few further details to go from. But, with an official launch fast approaching, we’re hoping to hear something very soon.