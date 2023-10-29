The Black Phone 2: Everything we know so far

The Black Phone freaked audiences out last year with a haunting performance by Ethan Hawke, and now a sequel is on the way.

The Black Phone was a surprise horror hit last year; a psychological, supernatural story from Blumhouse, based on a short piece of fiction by Joe Hill, who you may know as the son of Stephen King.

Directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written with C. Robert Cargill, the movie was originally meant to be a one-off story. However, it’s surprisingly great performance at the box office – making $161 million worldwide against an $18 million budget. And favorable critical reception – with a 81% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes – means a sequel seemed too good of an opportunity to miss.

And now that sequel has been confirmed. So what’s happening with it? Read on to find out.

The Black Phone 2 release date – Is there a release date?

Yes, the Black Phone sequel is set to hit cinemas on June 27, 2025, as reported by Variety. As stated by Blumhouse and Universal, the upcoming sequel is the “launch of a new sinister franchise.”

The franchises’ screenwriter, C. Robert Cargill, also posted a tweet confirming the upcoming movie, saying “so we’re making a Black Phone sequel.”

Does The Black Phone 2 have a plot?

No, there’s no storyline for The Black Phone 2 yet. The cast and plot of the movie is currently under wraps, though we imagine that the sequel will cover similar themes and plotlines to the original.

Plus, as Cargill states in his above tweet, “I’m only going to make a Black Phone sequel if we have a really great idea,” so no doubt the plot will be good.

The storyline of the first movie is thus: “Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who’s being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims – and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

Warning: The Black Phone SPOILERS below…

As for casting, no one has been confirmed as yet. Ethan Hawke’s performance as the Grabber was a highlight of the first film, but considering his demise at the climax, it’s uncertain if he would return.

The Black Phone is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now and is a great watch around Halloween. You can sign up here.

