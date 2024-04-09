OnePlus 13: Rumors, news & speculation

The OnePlus 12 is only a few months old, but rumors of the OnePlus 13 have already started to appear. Here’s everything we know so far.

The OnePlus 12 packs a punch for under $800. It’s a beast with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a big, beautiful display, and super-fast charging. OnePlus even added water and dust resistance, with an IP65 rating.

That said, the OnePlus 13 may raise the bar even higher. While the details about the upcoming flagship are pretty light, some leaks and rumors suggest it will debut with an upgraded chipset and brand-new design.

OnePlus 13: Release timeline expectations

OnePlus might reveal the OnePlus 13 in early 2025, as it usually does with a January launch for the global market. The OnePlus 12 was announced on January 23, 2024, and the OnePlus 11 on January 9, 2023. OnePlus flagship phones launch first in China towards the end of the year, before making their way to the US and other markets. The OnePlus 13 will likely follow a similar pattern.

OnePlus 13: Expected price

The OnePlus 13’s price is currently unknown. We expect it to be around the same as the OnePlus 12, which starts at $799. However, there’s a chance it could go up. OnePlus increased the starting price of the OnePlus 12 by $100 this year.

OnePlus 13: Design & display

OnePlus has stuck with an almost identical design for its flagships over the last two generations. Both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 feature a curved frame with a circular camera island on the top left. This design isn’t bad, but the company seems to be anticipating a change. An early rumor revealed that the OnePlus 13 will debut without the circular camera island.

Also, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that OnePlus wants to equip its upcoming flagship with a “micro quad-curved panel.” While we don’t know exactly what this panel will look like, the buzzword suggests a display featuring subtle curves on all four sides. OnePlus phones already have curved edges, and now you can expect a phone that’s also curved on the top and bottom.

The rest of the display specifications are anyone’s guess. The OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3168-pixel resolution at 510 ppi (pixels per inch). It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and up to 4,500 nits.

OnePlus 13: Specs

OnePlus 13 could bring forth new hardware. Unlike other flagship phones, the OnePlus 12 actually brought some notable changes this year. It’s a substantial upgrade compared to the OnePlus 11, and we expect the OnePlus 13 to follow suit. Starting off, the OnePlus 13 could feature a new chipset.

Its predecessor debuted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and one would expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for the OnePlus 13. According to Gizmochina, citing tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 could be the first smartphone to feature this processor.

If early rumors are true, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be strong enough to compete with the Apple M3 chip. In Geekbench 6, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 got a single-core score of 2,845 and a multi-core score of 10,628. In comparison, the Apple M3 managed to achieve a single-core score of 2,985 and a multi-core score of 10,762.

The OnePlus 13 will likely run Android 15 on the software front with OxygenOS skin on top. It might stick with the same battery and charging speed as the OnePlus 13 but offer better efficiency thanks to the new chip.

Details about the smartphone’s camera system are not known. OnePlus 12 features a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom.

Should you wait for OnePlus 13?

OnePlus 13 is still many months away, so we won’t recommend waiting unless your current phone is in good condition. Getting a OnePlus 12 is a better idea if you are looking to upgrade. The OnePlus 12R is also worth considering if you’re after a budget-friendly option.