Potential Nintendo Switch 2 details leak with first look at apparent new design

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been hot on the minds of many since it was originally announced. However, nothing about it or its release date has even been revealed. That is until a first look was supposedly leaked hinting at a brand new design.

The potential leak itself was revealed on the GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit page, in which one user shared the “switch second generation model stp” along with a variety of images and specs. This was then echoed by Wario64 on X, who added the updated Switch 2 look to the list of potential specs.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, it’s important to look at these leaks with hesitation, as there’s been no confirmation regarding these specifications or the design. However, in a report by VGC, a source, who has allegedly been briefed on the Nintendo Switch 2 console but has not seen it, explained that “the Reddit images match what the company has told partners to expect from its design”. This adds an air of legitimacy to the images, even if not outright confirming them.

Article continues after ad

The alleged images show a similar design to the Switch 1, but with a USB-C port on the top and what looks to be a thinner and more streamlined design. The stand has also adapted to become most of the back, potentially strengthening the durability.

Article continues after ad

VGC also explained how the “Switch 2 will include 12GB of RAM (compared to 4GB of the original Switch), support for HDMI 2.1, and 256GB of internal storage (compared to 32GB), which matches an alleged shipping leak from earlier in the year.” This also matches the earlier reports on the Switch 2’s design, namely with the larger 8-inch screen, although they are all still potential leaks, and aren’t confirmed.

Nintendo are yet to comment on the potential reveals.