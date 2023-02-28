iPhone 14 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23: Which flagship is better in 2023?

Need help deciding between the Galaxy S23 or iPhone 14 Pro? With both phones offering impressive performance, let’s look at which is better for you.

If you want to buy a new flagship phone, two of your best choices are the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy 23. Part of your decision will be whether you prefer iOS or Android. The former benefits anyone who owns AirPods or a MacBook, while the latter offers extensive customization. Where do you go from there, though?

The iPhone 14 Pro has been around for a few months, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 is brand new and shiny. Both are larger devices than some alternatives, so there’s a lot to love here.

We’re comparing the entry-level model in Samsung’s lineup to Apple’s mid-range option, the iPhone 14 Pro – as the two have a lot in common.

Honestly, we’re not overwhelmingly picking one over the other here, as both devices offer substantial benefits and some cons. Let’s take a deeper look at those differences to help you come to a conclusion.

Design

Samsung

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro have very similar dimensions. The Samsung Galaxy S23 measures 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 while the iPhone 14 Pro clocks in at ever so slightly bigger at 5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31. You won’t notice the difference in daily use. Similarly, both phones’ screens have the same sized display. The Samsung model has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, while the iPhone 14 Pro offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR.

Paired with the Super Retina XDR technology, the iPhone 14 Pro has ProMotion, which means you get adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. This is pretty similar to gaming displays, and should be more than enough for playing and streaming titles. It’s also an always-on display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, 1,600 nits for HDR content, and up to 2,000 as its peak brightness outdoors. It’s a phone, so you’ll likely use it outdoors frequently.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 also offers an always-on display and refresh rates of up to 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in Game Mode, but its outdoor brightness doesn’t hit the lofty heights of the iPhone 14 Pro tapping out at 1750 nits at its peak.

The iPhone 14 Pro also has a better resolution at 2556 x 1179 with a pixel density of 460 compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23’s 2340 x 1080 at 425-pixel density. Unique to the iPhone 14 Pro is its Dynamic Island, a notch at the top of the screen that changes depending on the app you’re using. Not all apps support it, so it’s still a little gimmicky, but it has some promise for the future and can look pretty cool.

Both screens will look good, but perfectionists will prefer the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

For those who like a dash of color, the iPhone 14 Pro is available in deep purple, gold, silver, or space black. The Samsung Galaxy S23 has somewhat similar choices with lavender, cream, phantom black, and green.

Cameras

Samsung

Everyone loves a great set of cameras on their smartphone, and on the surface, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro seem pretty similar. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP primary lens along with 12MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Telephoto. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 50MP wide lens, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 10MP Telephoto snapper. It’s an identical setup to the Samsung Galaxy S22’s lineup.

How do they perform? Predictably, they both offer some of the best phone photography around. The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers high contrast on all images with a bit of over-saturation at times, with the iPhone 14 Pro exhibiting similar.

Both phones offer a night mode that kicks in as needed and provides excellent low-light shots. Zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro has the edge with Apple’s new 2x lossless zoom, but this isn’t exactly a dealbreaker.

For selfies, both phones offer a 12MP front-facing lens with zoom features.

Battery life

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 3200mAh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a 3900mAh bringing it nearer to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s capacity.

As with any device, mileage will vary depending on what you’re doing with it. Apple reckons the iPhone 14 Pro can run up to 23 hours of video playback or up to 20 hours of streamed video. In daily mixed-use, you’ll need to charge it about every day and a half. On the plus side, it can reach up to 50% battery charge in 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will need a 25W to achieve the same, but early reports suggest it can outlast the iPhone 14 Pro — again, depending on how you use it. That’s almost certainly down to the AMOLED screen consuming less power than the Super Retina XDR display.

Both phones can be charged wirelessly with the iPhone 14 Pro supporting MagSafe and the Galaxy S23 being Qi-compatible.

Specifications

iPhone 14 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Processor Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 6GB LPDDR5 8GB LPDDR5 Battery 3200mAh 3900mAh Weight 204g 168g Screen Size 6.1-inches 6.1-inches Price Starting at $999 Starting at $799

Despite being roughly the same size, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro. It also has slightly more RAM and a larger battery.

Both phones have the same-sized screen and similar processing prowess, so it mostly comes down to if you’re willing to pay the extra $200 for the iPhone 14 Pro. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 of the Samsung S23 is a formidable chip, though it’s been shown that Apple silicon generally fares better when it comes to performance over longer periods of time.

Which one is better?

The iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 are both fantastic phones. Building upon the success of earlier models in their respective ranges, your decision mostly comes down to if you prefer iOS or Android for your operating system.

Both phones are similar in size with the lighter weight of the Samsung Galaxy S23 making less of a difference in everyday use. The iPhone 14 Pro has a better screen, mainly when used outdoors, but again, the difference is smaller than you might think.

Thanks to the Apple premium, you’ll pay an extra $200 for the iPhone 14 Pro. That could make a massive difference if you’ve not been tied to either iOS or Android and simply want a good phone for less.

