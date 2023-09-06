iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which flagship phone is ideal for you

Once launched, the iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra conundrum will be faced by many users. We compare the two phones to help with your purchase decision.

The iPhone 15 Pro is launching soon, on September 12. While all eyes are on Apple’s launch event, many people are contemplating their next flagship smartphone purchase.

That said, upgrading their older iPhone to the latest one is a straightforward decision for some. It could be a tricky decision if you’re sitting on the edge and unsure about choosing between iOS and Android as the operating system of your choice.

This is why we decided to compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, arguably the best Android smartphone, with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and help you determine your next purchase.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price

The price of a phone is always a key factor when picking up a phone. Both Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro are flagship devices and will not be the most affordable ones on the market.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year and was priced at $1199 at the launch. The top-end variant with 1TB of onboard storage was priced at $1699.

The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is yet to launch and is expected to start at a similar price of $1199. We’re not sure about different variants and their pricing.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra iPhone 15 Pro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy A17 Bionic (3nm) Display 6.8 OLED 6.1 OLED Memory 8GB/12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB Camera 200+10+10+12, 12MP front. Quad camera with 10x optical zoom 48+12+12, 12MP front. Triple camera with 6x optical zoom Battery 5000 mAh 3650 mAh Charging 45W wired charging, 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless 35W wired charging. Qi2 support for wireless charging

When it comes to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone on steroids. Talk about display tech, phone size, camera specifications, processor, memory, and storage; the Galaxy S23 Ultra breathes fire.

It is the best-looking and most powerful smartphone on the Android side of the world. It also has an S pen in-built for multi-tasking and has a 200 MP camera sensor to take stunning photos.

The S23 Ultra also has a massive 5000 mAh battery pack coupled with 45W fast charging, which might not be the fastest compared to the other Android phones; however, it is way faster than any iPhone ever.

The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be an incremental update over its predecessor. Apart from the new and powerful A17 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 Pro might have USB Type C for charging and a periscopic lens for a powerful 6X optical zoom.

It is also expected to be the first iPhone with 8GB of RAM and may also get 35W wired charging, which can be considered slow with modern standards.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a unique design for a phone as massive as this. The front of the phone has a 6.8-inch OLED display, which, while gorgeous, is also one of the best on the market.

The phone’s sides are rounded, making it easy to grip, while the rear panel is minimalist and flat. The phone has a slot to house the S-Pen at the bottom.

This slab-like design and a massive display make the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ideal for multitasking.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro might resemble its predecessor to a certain extent. The 6.1-inch display will dominate the front, while the location of the rear triple camera module is expected to remain unchanged.

The iPhone 15 Pro is said to have flat sides with the USB Type C charging port at the bottom and a new action button on the side.

Cameras

When it comes to flagship phones, you can’t judge them with the sheer numbers. The same applies to the camera module of the two phones. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a quad camera module, with one of the sensors being a 200 MP snapper, and the phone is also known for its now-debatable “Moon photos” thanks to its 100X zoom capabilities.

The iPhone 15 Pro is said to house a triple camera sensor with a 48MP primary camera. The numbers, however, do not tell you the actual story. iPhones are historically known for their superlative camera capabilities, especially the Pro phones.

Apple has always emphasized the iPhone’s professional-grade video prowess, while Samsung boasts 8k videos. We will have to wait for the iPhone 15 Pro launch to compare the camera modules on the two phones practically.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which one should you buy?

Choosing between the flagship Samsung or Apple’s smartphone will always be tricky.

You’ll have to consider many factors, including after-support, upfront costs, multi-tasking, device size, camera and battery performance, and more.

Though both brands have a robust ecosystem of products, Apple’s walled garden forces existing Apple users to upgrade within the ecosystem.

On the other hand, Samsung has its ecosystem of phones, tablets, laptops, smart home devices, and more; it’s slightly lenient and can interact with devices from other brands.

So, ultimately, choosing between the iPhone 15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will depend on your existing devices and the features you’re looking to use on your phone.