iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Expected changes & upgrades

Looking for expected changes from the iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro? We’ve gathered all of the leaks and details you need to know.

The iPhone 15 line-up is alleged to launch in less than a month. While we have a fair idea of what the upcoming phones from Apple might look like, it is also the right time to compare them with last year’s flagship phones and understand the key differences.

Various reports and industry experts hint that the new iPhone will sport USB Type-C for charging and connectivity to comply with EU laws and regulations. Among other things, a new chipset under the hood is almost inevitable, and we may also see Dynamic Island making its way to the entire iPhone 15 line-up.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We take a look at all of the expected differences and upgrades between the two models, including some leaks that have not been verified, as Apple has not yet announced the device quite yet. Looking for last year’s models? Check out our comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Expected price

Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro is said to start at $1099, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might start from $1199. It’s being reported that the price of the Pro might be slightly increased this year.

Article continues after ad

The iPhone 14 Pro was introduced at $999, and the Pro Max was priced at $1099 at launch. The variants with more storage are also expected to be more expensive.

Article continues after ad

While Apple is known to retain pricing for the new generation of phones compared to its last, the 15 lineup might be more expensive to accommodate new changes and upgrades.

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Rumored specifications

iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max SoC A16 Bionic (6nm) A17 Bionic (3nm) Display 6.1 OLED 6.1 OLED Memory 6GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB Camera 48+12+12, 12MP front. Triple camera with 3x optical zoom 48+12+12, 12MP front. Triple camera with 6x optical zoom Battery 3200 mAh 3650 mAh Charging 27W wired charging. Qi1 support for wireless charging 35W wired charging. Qi2 support for wireless charging

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will offer many improvements over the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, the most significant difference would be a USB Type-C charging and connectivity port. This will not only make the iPhone compatible with various accessories that use the industry standard USB-C port. Aside from faster charging, the Type-C port will also massively increase data transfer speeds.

Article continues after ad

The older Lightning port can transfer data at a maximum of 480Mb/s, while a Type-C port can carry data between 20GB and 40GB/s. This will be useful when transferring videos of your vacation or professional shoots from the iPhone to a laptop or PC.

Article continues after ad

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will rock a new Bionic A17 chipset, which is a new 3nm chipset. It is expected to be way more powerful and power efficient than the older A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro line-up. The new iPhone might even have an upgraded Snapdragon X70 modem for faster 5G connectivity.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Apple is expected to increase the onboard RAM from 6GB to 8GB on the newer Pro iPhones. In addition, baseline storage is also supposedly getting a bump, with a minimum of 256GB available at launch, while a new 2TB variant might also debut. You should also expect a bigger battery on the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Design

Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro might be almost identical on the outside. Since this is an iterative update, both phones might look identical. However, Apple might add new color options into the mix.

Article continues after ad

Reports hint that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might weigh less than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It is also rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might come with a titanium chassis with slightly curved edges. At the same time, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came with a Stainless Steel build and had flat sides.

Apple is also said to remove the swap from the mute switch for a new action button that performs several functions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could be the most powerful smartphones ever released. However, apart from a few updates, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might look incredibly similar to previous-generation products.

Among the most important updates, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly have USB Type-C for charging, a new action button, a bigger battery, and a slightly better camera setup.

However, reports also hint that Apple might introduce a Type-C variant of the iPhone 14 lineup, which means the two phones might be even more similar. The older generation iPhones are expected to become cheaper once the new iPhones are released, following Apple tradition.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re already using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, upgrading to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might not be the best idea. Moreover, buying the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is a better option if you want to save some extra money.