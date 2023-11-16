Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which flagship might be better?

Confused between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro? Here’s a direct comparison between the two to help you decide.

If you’re in the market for a flagship Android phone, you are bound to come across the Pixel 8 Pro. Packing Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip and a particularly bright display, the Pixel can even rival the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Pixel 8 Pro has incredible cameras and an array of AI features baked into photos and videos. The phone becomes even more impressive when you throw the intuitive software experience into the mix.

So, is the Pixel 8 Pro the top Android phone on the market? We can’t say for sure until we see what Samsung has up its sleeve with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to launch next year in January. And if the leaks and rumors are any indication, the smartphone will set the bar high with its extra bright display, titanium design, and 200MP camera.

We compare Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro to help you decide which flagship could be better.

Design and Display

Smartprix

Physically, the Pixel 8 Pro looks almost identical to its predecessors. Instead of coming up with a new design every year, Google has decided to keep refining the iconic design it introduced with the Pixel 6 series.

The phone gets the same big camera bar across the back. However, there are some changes. For one, the rear glass panel is now frosted and the phone has more rounded corners. Its frame is made in part from recycled aluminum, and is IP68 rated for water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t going to look all that different from previous Ultras either. But it could one-up the Pixel with its Titanium frame, something we also saw on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Google went all in on the display department, equipping the Pixel 8 Pro with a glorious 6.7-inch LTPO Super Actua Display (it’s OLED, but Google decided to go with a fancier name) that refreshes at 120Hz. The panel can get as bright as 2400 nits and supports HDR content.

Samsung isn’t going to rest on its laurels either. If the leaks are to be believed, the S24 Ultra will bring a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with 2,500 nits brightness. It could also offer a higher refresh rate at 144Hz.

Camera

Samsung/Google

Both Samsung and Google phones are known for clicking top-notch pictures no matter the conditions. The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s best camera smartphone to date, featuring a 50MP (phase-detect autofocus) wide shooter with OIS, a new 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and up to 30X Super-Res digital zoom.

All this prime hardware is paired with interesting software features as well— Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Video Boost (to be released later).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the contrary, could also bring a solid camera setup. The main camera on the device is expected to use the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there are reports Samsung may increase its size to a full inch.

The S24 Ultra could also feature a 50MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and a 0.7μm pixel size. The remaining two cameras are expected to be a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP optical shooter, identical to those found on the S23 Ultra.

Specifications

﻿ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Rumored specs) Google Pixel 8 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X (max) 12GB LPDDR5 (max) Battery 5000mAh 5050mAh Charging 45W 30W Display 6.8-inch AMOLED 6.7-inch OLED Cameras 200+12+50+10, 12MP front. Quad camera with 5x optical zoom 50+ 48+ 48, 10.5MP front. Triple camera system with 5x optical zoom. Price Starting at $1,199 (expected price) Starting at $999

Pixel 8 Pro debuts with Google’s homemade Tensor G3, and while we hate to say it, its performance is underwhelming. The search giant wants to go the Apple route with its Tensor chips but so far it’s nowhere close to what iPhone maker’s A-series chips have achieved.

To give you a better idea, Pixel 8 Pro gets a single-core score of 1,760, and a multi-core score of 4,442 in Geekbench 6. If you take the competition into account, the scores are barely at par with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which gets 1707 points in single-core and 4892 points in the multi-core test of Geekbench 6.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, expected to power the Galaxy S24 Ultra, blows the Tensor G3 out of the water in terms of performance. In Geekbench’s multi-core test, the Qualcomm chip posted 7,501 points, which is even better than Apple’s A17 Pro (7,237 points).

Google says Pixel is not about “speeds and feeds” but rather about “pushing the mobile computing experience forward.” You might notice the phone is not too bad for general usage.

Coming to other specifications, the Pixel 8 Pro is offered with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, all with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could lack the 128GB storage trim but features up to 16GB of RAM.

Which flagship could be better?

So, which flagship phone would be better? Google is making huge progress with its Pixel phones, and the Pixel 8 Pro is certainly an improvement over its predecessors. But based on what we know so far, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the edge. It could bring a faster processor, better cameras, and a brighter display.

Yes, there’s a $100 price difference, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts with 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 8 Pro’s base model has 128GB of storage.