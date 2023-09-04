iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: What to expect from the upcoming Pro iPhones

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are about to launch soon. We compare the rumored specs of the two flagship phones.

The iPhone 15 lineup is set to launch on September 12, when Apple will pull the curtains off its next-gen smartphones, a slew of other gadgets, and the shiny new operating system for the phones.

While the new iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with several upgrades over its predecessor, Apple is expected to create a clear differentiation between the two pro phones – the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Article continues after ad

This is why we scoured the internet right before the launch for a detailed comparison of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max based on their rumored specifications.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Expected price

Apple

Numerous reports in the past have hinted that the iPhone 15 lineup will be costlier than its predecessors. While there are conflicting reports about the size of the price hike, various factors, including the hardware upgrades and the increased manufacturing costs, make the price increase seem inevitable.

It’s been reported that the iPhone 15 Pro might start at $1199 while the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max might begin at $1299.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rumored specifications

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Display 6.1 inch 6.7 inch Memory 8GB 8GB Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Camera 48+12+12, 12MP front. Triple camera with 6x optical zoom 48+12+12, 12MP front. Triple camera with 6x optical zoom Battery 3650 mAh 4852 mAh Charging 35W wired charging. Qi2 support for wireless charging 35W wired charging. Qi2 support for wireless charging

The two devices are said to ship with the new and powerful A17 Bionic chipset. At the same time, the non-pro iPhone 15 phones are expected to come with last year’s A16 Bionic chipset. This first-generation Apple Bionic chipset is built on a 3nm process that makes it battery efficient.

Article continues after ad

The new iPhone 15 Pro phones are expected to start with 256GB onboard storage and could support up to 2TB of storage. The older iPhones had a maximum of 6GB RAM, while the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could be the first set of phones with 8GB of RAM.

Article continues after ad

The iPhone 15 Pro might have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to sport a more prominent 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also expected to wear a bigger 4,852 mAh battery pack compared to a 3650 mAh battery pack on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The two phones are expected to sport Snapdragon X70 chips to improve AI performance, higher 5G speeds, and better power efficiency.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are confirmed to ship with Type C for charging and a single solid-state action button, which is nothing but a physical toggle that can be programmed to perform user-defined actions.

Article continues after ad

The camera setup on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could also be slightly different. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a periscopic zoom module with up to 6x optical zoom. Both the phones might come with an upgraded LiDAR sensor as well.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rumored design

Apple

Apart from the apparent difference in size, Apple is expected to retain the design of the two phones. According to the reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might be virtually bezel-free.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two phones are expected to retain the dynamic island, straight-edged design, and a triple camera setup at the back.

However, the camera module on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be slightly more pronounced to accommodate the periscope lens and more powerful sensors.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which one should you buy

Apple

With the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has started to create a clear difference between each iPhone. While the base variants are affordable, they come with a SoC at least one generation old.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, the two Pro phones were similar, with the bigger screen size being the only key differentiator. However, with the iPhone 15, Apple wants to offer a maxed-out phone in the form of iPhone 15 Pro Max. It will have a larger battery, a more prominent display, and a better camera module.

Article continues after ad

So, if you do not want to compromise on these features and want the most powerful iPhone, then buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be ideal.

Article continues after ad

However, if you want a phone boasting the most powerful mobile chipset, great camera performance and a flagship experience at a slightly cheaper price, you can pick up the iPhone 15 Pro.