Upcoming smartphones to watch out for in 2024

Need a new smartphone in 2024? We’ve rounded up some of the best handsets you should keep you eyes on, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12, Pixel 8a, and more.

If you follow the launch of every phone, then the year 2024 will be fascinating for you. Phone manufacturers are preparing several new flagship devices featuring the latest innovations in chip technology, camera capabilities, and more.

Right from budget phones to affordable premium devices to foldable and flagship phones, a wave of upcoming smartphones is ready to be released next year.

While some of these are confirmed to arrive with the release date being unconfirmed, some are part of a regular rumor mill. We will keep this article updated with the best new upcoming smartphones, so it is a good idea to bookmark this page for future reference.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

This lineup has conventional Samsung flagship phones. By conventional, we mean the candy bar-style powerhouses. The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to have three phones – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Like Apple’s strategy, the three phones in the S24 series are designed for specific users, and the S24 Ultra is expected to be the holy grail of Android phones.

With the Galaxy S23 lineup only offering incremental updates over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 series is expected to provide way more updates, and the South Korean tech giant is expected to bring out the surprise element to address the dwindling user base globally.

The phones are expected to launch globally in the first quarter, and Samsung is expected to continue pushing its in-house chipsets along with the latest Qualcomm counterpart.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 has already been launched in China. The global variant is expected to roll out globally in January 2024.

Unlike Samsung’s S24 series, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 12. When the phone is launched in the international markets, most users only look forward to knowing the aggressive pricing, which is one of the USPs of the OnePlus brand.

We expect the international variant of the OnePlus 12 to be similar to the Chinese counterpart. It is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, up to 24GB of memory, and up to 1TB of storage.

The OnePlus 12’s display has already been making headlines. Its 6.82-inch AMOLED screen has a never-before-seen peak brightness of 4500 nits—the massive 5400mAh battery with 100W wired charging support will take care of battery anxieties, if any.

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus

The Asus ROG Phone lineup has been able to carve a niche for itself, which unfortunately doesn’t hold for the regular Asus phones. It is among the most powerful phones, making mobile gaming incredibly immersive.

The phone is confirmed to be unveiled at CES on January 8, and we expect the company to unveil the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

The phone’s internals are expected to be top-notch, and the phone is expected to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The two phones in the lineup reportedly have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus is expected to overhaul the design of the ROG phone this year. The gamer aesthetics of the phone might be toned down to make the phone look more like a mainstream smartphone.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing

Nothing has slowly but surely been able to create a space for itself. The young company is expected to launch its third smartphone in 2024. Rumors hint that an affordable Nothing Phone 2A could also be in the works.

However, Nothing Phone 3 is the company’s primary focus, though they may launch a sub-brand in the near-future.

The information around Noting Phone 3 and Phone 2A is scarce, but knowing Carl Pei, we will be flooded by leaks as we get closer to the actual launch.

Pixel 8A

Google

The “A” series of Pixel phones tries to offer the best of both worlds. This affordable premium phone is designed for users who cannot afford the flagship Pixel phones but want to be a part of the Pixel community without breaking the bank.

The Pixel 8A is expected to do what its predecessors have done the best – rake in numbers for the company. The Pixel 8A will likely look like the Pixel 8 but with “rounded” corners.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to borrow the Tensor G3 processor from its premium siblings. It might have a maximum of 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The phone is expected to launch during Google I/O in 2024.

Microsoft Surface Duo 3

Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface 3 is expected to be different. When Microsoft first announced its return to phones, its split-screen solution was accepted due to the limitations of foldable displays. However, a split-screen phone might not cut through with foldable displays becoming mainstream.

The Surface Duo 3 was initially reported as shelved. However, recent rumors hint that Microsoft might have adopted the modern foldable design, and the phone might launch soon next year.

With the phone likely to launch later next year, we have little information about its innards.

iPhone 16

Apple/Pexels

The Apple iPhone 16 would be the most awaited smartphone launch of the year. With Apple already adopting Type-C and universal design language for all its phones, the iPhone 16 could be an iterative update over the iPhone 15 lineup.

Little concrete information is available with the phones slated to launch in September 2024. Among the phones in this lineup, we can expect an iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

Rumors are flying about an iPhone 16 Ultra, similar to the iPhone 15 Ultra rumors. However, as of now, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We expect Apple to introduce the action button to the iPhone 16 lineup. However, there are rumors of an additional pressure-sensitive capacitive button that could be present along with the power button.

The overall design is expected to remain the same, with minor modifications to make space for new features.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

Google

The flagship lineup of the Pixel phones for 2024 is expected to include the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Though another “Pro” device might debut this year.

The phones are expected to launch in October 2024 and might continue to use Google’s Tensor chipsets.

The Tensor G4 is expected to offer modest upgrades over its predecessor. Regarding the design, the Pixel 9 series might look similar to the Pixel 8; however, things could change as the launch is still far off.

The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro might come in at around 6.7 inches. The new, smaller Pro model might carry a codename Caiman and is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 & Galaxy Flip 6

Samsung

With foldables, Samsung had remained unchallenged for a few years. However, the tables have turned with the arrival of Pixel Fold and other affordable foldable phones from Chinese makers.

Going by the timelines of the previous foldable from the company, the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6 might launch around August 2024.

The rumor mill has been relatively silent on these two upcoming foldable phones, and we have very little to report. However, the phones are expected to launch as per the schedule, and we will share details as we get them.