Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: What upgrades to expect

Wondering if it will be worth upgrading from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to the Galaxy S24 Ultra? We’ve got a full comparison of the two phones to help you which could be better suited for you.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is what you can call Android at its finest. It has everything you could want, from a super-bright display and high-end cameras to a powerful processor and a large battery. But it’s about to face some competition from within its own ranks.

Article continues after ad

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to debut in January next year, and it could be the new king of Android. So, the big question is: what kind of upgrades can you expect from the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Article continues after ad

Here’s a straight-up comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra to help you figure out how the new phone might stack up against last year’s model.

Design

Smartprix

Just like last year, the new Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t expected to look very different from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As per the CAD renders shared by @OnLeaks, the S24 Ultra will feature four cameras on the back in the same arrangement seen on the S23 Ultra.

Article continues after ad

You will find a nearly identical rectangular shape with flat tops and bottoms and a lightly curved side frame. However, the front of the S24 Ultra might not be as curved as the current model.

Article continues after ad

The S24 Ultra could also have one of the narrowest bezels on a phone, with the bottom bezel matching the rest.

The key difference between the two phones could be the build quality. A recent report revealed the S24 Ultra could have a titanium outer frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models. This could make the phone more durable but could also translate into dull color options like the latest iPhones.

Article continues after ad

Camera

Samsung

The Galaxy S24 Ultra should bring a camera upgrade but nothing too mind-blowing in comparison to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the main camera on the phone is expected to use the same 200MP sensor, reports suggest Samsung could bump up the size to an inch, which could be a big improvement.

Article continues after ad

The ultrawide camera could have the same 12MP sensor as the S23 Ultra. However, the S24 Ultra might come with a 50MP periscope camera offering 5x optical zoom with 0.7μm pixel size.

Article continues after ad

This is a big upgrade over the 10MP periscope shooter that Samsung currently uses on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A 10MP optical sensor will also continue to be on the rear. For selfies, the S24 Ultra could use the same 12MP sensor as the S23 Ultra.

Specifications

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) RAM 16GB LPDDR5X (max) 12GB LPDDR5 (max) Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Charging 45W 45W Display 6.8-inch AMOLED 6.8-inch AMOLED Cameras 200+12+50+10, 12MP front. Quad camera with 5x optical zoom 200+12+10+10, 12MP front. Quad camera with 3x optical zoom Price Starting at $1,199 (expected price) Starting at $1,199

You’re bound to see performance improvements on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood.

In Geekbench’s multi-core test, the new chip scored 7,501 points, which is even better than Apple’s A17 Pro (7,237 points). The performance gap is even wider compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra (5077 points).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Samsung is also rumored to pack a better display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While it could keep the 6.8-inch AMOLED, the refresh rate may be bumped up to 144Hz (up from 120Hz on the S23 Ultra).

The smartphone could also see an increase in peak brightness, with reports pointing to a retina-burning 2,500 nits brightness. This tops the 1,700 nits brightness on the S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra could have the same 5,000mAh battery and 45W charging as the S23 Ultra. However, thanks to the new chipset, you may be able to use the phone for longer hours. You might also see a 16GB RAM variant this time while the S23 Ultra tops at 12GB.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Storage options could remain the same— 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. However, Samsung could opt for UFS 4.1 storage instead of UFS 4.0 used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Another notable upgrade on the S23 series could be the addition of generative AI features.

Samsung recently announced Gauss AI, which is expected to be integrated into the upcoming S23 models. However, Samsung could put it behind a paywall.

Is Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra worth waiting?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra brings some impressive updates to its display, performance, and cameras. But is it enough to recommend anyone who can wait until the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra? We can’t say for sure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you are willing to wait, the S24 Ultra might offer you better incentives to upgrade. You’d get a faster processor, a better camera system, and a brighter display. Considering the starting price of the device remains the same as the S23 Ultra, it could undoubtedly become the top choice.

But if waiting is not an option for you, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth considering. See our Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison for more details. You might also want to check out the iPhone 15 Pros if you’re looking for a premium flagship.