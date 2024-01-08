HP unleashes massive Omen 4K OLED monitor with 240hz refresh rate & it’s gorgeous

HP has just revealed a massive Omen gaming monitor that sports both a 4K resolution and 240hz refresh rate, and it’s gorgeous.

CES 2024 is finally happening on January 9, 2024, and plenty of companies have announced dozens of new products leading up to the event.

HP-owned HyperX revealed a new set of keyboards and mini peripherals, but that’s not all that the company has up its sleeve for gamers.

The OMEN Transcend 32 sports a massive resolution and refresh rate for gamers to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about it.

Article continues after ad

HP Omen Transcend 32 announced for CES 2024

Announced during Pepcom 2024 — an event that takes place alongside CES — the Omen Transcend 32 sports a 4K resolution while also managing to accomplish a 240hz refresh rate with it as well as a .03ms response time.

Article continues after ad

To top it all off, HP is using an OLED panel that will make the monitor one to definitely look out for once it releases later in 2024.

The display isn’t the only big thing that HP is accomplishing with the Omen Transcend 32 either, as they’ve managed to put a full KVM switch into the monitor as well. With this, you’ll be able to use it and your peripherals across multiple computers.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

HP

It’s perfect for those who work from home, as you can switch the monitor between your work and gaming setup without having to purchase another device.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait to see how much it’ll cost, however, as HP revealed the monitor without pricing or an exact availability window.

Stay locked in on Dexerto for more CES 2024 coverage, where we expect new laptops, graphics cards, monitors, and more.

CES 2024: Where to watch | MoonWalker X AI shoes | MSI Claw | Blackberry-styles keyboard for iPhone | Xreal Air 2 Ultra | Razer gaming laptop | LG DukeBox | Nvidia RTX 40 Super series | LG CineBeam Qube | MSI x Monster Hunter

Article continues after ad



