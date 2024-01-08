HyperX goes after Razer Viper Mini fans with new Haste 2 Mini wireless

HyperX has shown that they’re going after fans of the Razer Viper Mini with their newly unveiled Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless mouse at CES 2024.

Ever since Razer released the Viper line of mice, including the wired Viper Mini, fans have been asking for a wireless version of the popular small-sized mouse.

Razer has yet to deliver, but HyperX has their eyes getting those fans as customers sooner than later.

Announced during CES 2024, the Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless takes everything that customers love about the mouse and put it in a smaller form factor.

Article continues after ad

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless revealed at CES 2024

Just in time for CES 2024 to start, HyperX has revealed a handful of mini devices including the Haste 2 Mini wireless.

Article continues after ad

From the outside, it looks just like the fullsize Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless except its in a smaller form factor. Coming in at 59g, the mouse is 8mm shorter than the full size while it drops nearly 20mm from its width.

To maximize grip comfort, HyperX has made the Haste 2 Mini a bit taller. Feature wise, it still sports the company’s in-house 26k sensor and a trio of connection modes that include wired, 2.4Ghz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And, of course, its available in both black and white colorways. In the box, you’ll find new skates, custom grips, and the rest of the accessories like a wireless adapter and charging cable.

Article continues after ad

The Haste 2 Mini wireless isn’t the only small thing being released by HyperX this year either, as they have also revealed a new headset and controller that is perfect for kids to enjoy.

First up is the Cloud Mini and Cloud Mini wireless headsets, which offer a smaller earcup and headband which is perfect for smaller heads.

Article continues after ad

The wireless version offers 25 hours of battery life over Bluetooth, but maintain wired compatibility for kids who struggle to keep things charged up.

HyperX is also releasing a new controller – the Clutch Tanto Mini, which uses a design similar to the Clutch Gladiate controller and shrinks it down into a smaller shell. It does lose the programmable back buttons, but the youth-friendly controller will likely be recieved with positivity by customers.

Article continues after ad

For more CES 2024 news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.