HyperX reveals their first 75% keyboard & its absolutely stunning

HyperX has just revealed the Alloy Rise line of enthusiast-level gaming keyboards, marking their first-ever 75% form factor release.

Throughout 2023, several big-name gaming companies decided to start mixing enthusiast-level mods like gasket-mounted plates and sound-dampening foam into their gaming keyboards.

Asus was the first to do it with the ROG Azoth, but Razer wasn’t too far behind with the BlackWidow V4 75% just a few months later.

Now HyperX has joined the fold with the Alloy Rise collection, which consists of a full-size option as well as their first-ever 75% keyboard.

HyperX reveals Alloy Rise keyboards and accessories

Announced just in time for CES 2024, HyperX’s new Alloy Rise keyboard offers a handful of mods that elevate the typing experience.

At the forefront of those mods is the gasket-mounted PCB that gives the keyboard more cushion when typing, which in turn makes it easier on your fingers during long sessions.

HyperX has also made the Alloy Rise hot-swappable, so you’ll be able to put any of the hundreds of different types of switches in the keyboard. More importantly, if for some reason one is faulty, it means you likely won’t need to replace the entire keyboard.

The company has put PBT keycaps on the Alloy Rise as well, but they didn’t forget about gamers when developing the keyboard as it also features an 8,000hz polling rate.

It’s available in both 100% and 75% form factors and is the first 75% keyboard offered by HyperX.

They’re also offering a handful of accessories with the launch of the Alloy Rise keyboards, including packs of their most popular switches and several customization options.

The biggest of which is the magnetic top plate that gives you the ability to change between white and black designs with ease. HyperX has only revealed two plates as of writing, but it’s safe to say we may see others in the future.

Overall, the keyboard looks gorgeous, and it will be interesting to see how it stands up to the likes of Asus and Razer once it releases in Spring 2024. The full-size version will launch at $200 while the 75% comes in at $170.

For more CES news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.