How to use Quiet Mode on Instagram

Instagram has introduced a Quiet Mode feature that updates users’ activity status and turns off their notifications. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use quiet mode.

Instagram is used by millions of people every day, and it’s easy to rack up a number of followers and friends on the platform.

To stop all the inevitable notifications from becoming a distraction, Instagram introduced a ‘Quiet Mode’ feature.’

With this feature turned on, your activity status will be updated, your notifications will be paused, and anyone who sends you a message will be sent an autoreply explaining that you haven’t been notified of their DM because you’re in private mode.

If you want to use quiet mode, here’s how to do it.

How to turn on quiet mode on Instagram

At the time of writing, Quiet Mode hasn’t yet been made available in all locations, so if you can’t access it, you will have to wait until it is rolled out to more countries.

If you do have access to Quiet Mode, here’s how to use it:

Open Instagram. Tap your profile picture to go to your profile. Tap the three lines in the top corner, then click ‘Settings.’ Click ‘Quiet Mode,’ then toggle the switch to turn it on. Just toggle the switch again to turn it off.

