TikTok dark mode: How to turn on dark mode on TikTok for iOS & Android

Users new to TikTok may be wondering whether there’s a dark mode feature, just like on other social media apps such as Twitter. Thankfully, there is one, and the process of turning it on is simple.

For years now, dark mode has been a key staple of any social media app or website. While some don’t mind light mode, others find that the bright whites of the screen can be uncomfortable when browsing for extended periods of time.

Sites like Twitter, YouTube, and more have all implemented this feature, and those who are new to TikTok may be wondering if the app has the same.

With the platform’s intelligent algorithm and the increasing number of features, plenty of people are finding that they’re spending way more time on the app than they intended.

The standard bright white screen that features in the explore page, people’s profiles, messages and more could prove to be slightly bothersome for some.

Does TikTok have dark mode?

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to fix the inconveniences that come with light mode, with TikTok’s dark mode feature. Switching on the feature is also an incredibly easy process.

Launch TikTok. Tap on the ‘Me’ tab at the bottom right corner. Click the three dots in the top right corner of your profile page. Scroll down to the ‘Content & Activity section. Tap the Dark Mode tab. Select ‘Dark.’

You’re also able to ask the app to adjust the settings to the Display and Brightness settings of your phone, making it easier if you tend to switch things back and forth across all your apps frequently.