Instagram boss reveals list of “missing” features coming to Threads

Instagram’s boss has updated users on a list of “missing” features coming to Twitter rival Threads that were not available at launch.

Meta’s new social media app Threads has taken the internet by storm as an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter with similar functionality.

While many have praised the app, there have been some drawbacks such as not including a followers-only timeline, users being unable to delete their accounts, and complaints of early censorship.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has since updated users on new features planned along with some requested additions that may not actually make it in.

Instagram boss admits “missing” Threads features will take awhile

In a post, Mosseri thanked everyone for their excitement surrounding the app while further remarking that the real test will be keeping users coming back for more.

“We couldn’t be happier with all the excitement about this app, so thank you thank you, but this is a race to the starting line if there ever was one,” he said. “The real test is not if we can build up a lot of hype, but if you all find enough value in the app to keep using it over time.”

Threads More Threads features are coming, but they will take a while.

He went on to list a bunch of features, admitting that some were “missing” from the launch naming the following: “search, hashtags, a following feed, graph syncing, fediverse support, messaging maybe…”

It seems like the Threads team is still on the fence about implementing a DM feature while the others are being actively worked on.

“But full disclosure, it’ll take time,” Mosseri concluded without providing a timeline just yet, so it’s anyone’s guess when they’ll be implemented.

We’ll have to see if Threads will stick around, especially with Twitter even threatening to sue Meta, claiming that ex-employees used trade secrets to develop the new app.