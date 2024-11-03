YouTube rolls out new comment section feature & users hate it

YouTube is expanding its new comment section feature to more users, despite many expressing their frustrations with it.

Hyperlinked comments on YouTube are increasingly becoming common in video comment sections, serving as a somewhat spammy method to direct users to additional information on specific topics or interests

While it rolled out as a limited experiment in 2023, these hyperlinked comments are now being seen more frequently across the platform, as noted by 9to5Google.

When someone posts a comment that relates to various topics or information on YouTube, you’ll notice a blue hyperlink with a small eyeglass icon. This indicates that the word or phrase is clickable.

YouTube states that hyperlinked comments help to “reduce friction” in the process of learning about a topic or content. When you click a hyperlink, it starts a search that directs you to a new page, while the mini-player allows you to continue watching. But as a commenter, you can’t add or modify links.

However, YouTube mentioned in their 2023 Creator Insider announcement video that creators have the option to remove links from comments on their videos if they choose.

The current implementation has sparked criticism, with one user writing, “It’s getting to the point where YouTube don’t [care] about our feedbacks and making up some random adjustments we do NOT NEED.”

Another said, “This is so stupid and potentially dangerous I hate it. I have so often accidentally clicked it, so unnecessarily annoying.”

“If a commenter uses a word that I don’t understand, I’ll just copy it and search it up myself. Don’t hyperlink everything like an ad,” a third added.

This is just the latest YouTube feature to spark backlash from users, after the dreaded pause screen ads. The platform is also reportedly testing a new homepage layout that hides dates and view counts, another change that has faced criticism.