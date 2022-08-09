How to turn off the comments on your Facebook post

Sometimes all you want to do is post something on Facebook without being swarmed by unnecessary comments. Here’s how to turn off comments on your Facebook post.

Facebook is all about creating a safe profile while sharing meaningful moments and allowing friends, family, or other people to see and comment on such moments. However, sometimes this can be the opposite of what you’re looking for. Thankfully there’s a way to eliminate unnecessary discussions and allow you to post without any unwanted feedback.

It’s relatively simple to do but will not remove the comments already made, it will just stop anyone from writing anything further. Nevertheless, if you want to turn off the comments on your Facebook post, this is how to do it.

In order to turn off comments on your Facebook post, you’ll need to follow the instructions outlined below.

Click the three dots on the top right of the post Click ‘Edit privacy’ or ‘Edit audience’ Set the post to ‘Public’ Select the three dots on the post again Click ‘Who can comment on your post’ Select ‘Profiles and Pages you mention’

Unsplash: Timothy Hales Bennett Turn off commenting on your Facebook post in six easy steps.

The first action you will need to take is to set the post to ‘public’. Without doing this you don’t have access to the comments section as a whole.

To set the post to ‘public’ simply select the three dots on the top right of the post in question and click ‘Edit privacy or ‘Edit audience’. Then select ‘public’ and refresh the page.

Once the page has been refreshed you’ll need to select the three dots on the right of the same post to get back into the menu.

A few new options will be made clear, the one you need to click on is called ‘Who can comment on your post‘.

After clicking on the ‘Who can comment on your post’ section some options will be presented regarding who you want to be able to comment.

Selecting Public will allow anyone to comment, whether they are friends or not. Friends will only allow your friends to join in with the discussion. Lastly, ‘Profiles and Pages you mention’ will only allow those you choose to comment. The latter is the selection you want to choose.

Essentially, that category will stop anyone from being able to comment on your Facebook post unless you choose to mention them. Once mentioned they will be able to write as much as they like.

Be careful when turning off comments on your Facebook post in this way after people have commented because anyone you have previously mentioned will still be able to write on your post.