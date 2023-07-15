While using Snapchat, you may have spotted the ‘added by mention’ notification under someone’s name — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is known for its continuously evolving and often cryptic features. From Snapstreaks to Bitmojis, the platform aims to create a unique language of communication among its millions of users.

Among these unique attributes, one that often confuses Snapchatters is the Add By Mention feature, which sees a notification text displayed under other people’s profiles.

Article continues after ad

On most social media platforms, users primarily add friends by searching for their username or importing contacts from their device. Snapchat offers this conventional method, but it also extends beyond this scope, providing other options for users to add and be added by others.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

What does ‘added by mention’ mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat, ‘added by mention’ indicates that someone has added you as a friend through another user’s snap, story, or message, where your username was mentioned.

When this happens, Snapchat informs you that someone has added your profile in this manner, as the ‘added by mention’ notification gets displayed to you.

Article continues after ad

If a user you don’t recognize has added you, it might be because one of your friends tagged you in a post. This feature hence provides a transparent and effective way of understanding how your friend list on Snapchat is growing and evolving.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The feature encourages the growth of mutual friendships, and it enables friends to easily introduce their connections to each other, fostering a more interconnected community on the platform.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat