If you want to stop certain contacts from viewing your story on Snapchat, here’s everything to know about how to block people from viewing it.

Snapchat is used by millions of people around the world on a daily basis, who use the app to communicate with their friends using a range of features.

The popular story feature allows users to post images or videos to their profile, which will last 24 hours.

But what if you want to block specific contacts from being able to view your story? Here’s everything you need to know about how to do that.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat Snapchat is used by millions of people every day.

How to block people from seeing your Snapchat story

If you want to hide one of your stories just from one or a few selected people, then simply do the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Open Snapchat Go to your profile Scroll down to ‘My Stories’ Tap the three dots and select ‘Story Settings’ Click ‘Custom’ Select who you want to block from viewing your story, then click ‘Block’

You can of course also opt to block someone entirely on the app, meaning they won’t be able to contact you or see your story. However, just blocking someone from seeing your story is a good option if you don’t want to block them completely.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat