Instagram comments not showing: How to fix

If you’ve ever been on Instagram, chances are you’ve used the comment feature. But users have reported the app not showing comments, leading to confusion. Luckily there are several things you can do to get the comments back.

Even though most people log into Instagram to look at photos and watch Reels, the comments section is still an important part of the social media platform’s community.

So, when comments aren’t visible on your Instagram content or other accounts’ posts, that’s a sign that something’s wrong. But it may not always be a clear reason as to why they’re not showing.

Luckily there are several things you can do to try to get your Instagram comments back.

If you and many others are acquiring the ‘no internet connection’ error simultaneously, the issue is more likely to be on Instagram’s end rather than your own. This means that it may just be a case of waiting for Instagram to fix the issue, but generally, this doesn’t take too long.

If you are the only one who seems to be experiencing the issue, here are some things you can try to fix it:

If you’re not seeing any comments on posts in your feed, start by ensuring you’ve updated Instagram to the latest version on your mobile device. The platform might have issued a new version of the app, which often makes the older versions less functional, as it’s no longer supported.

Dexerto

In the event that your Instagram app is out of date, close the Instagram app and go into your app store. Next, find the section of the app store that shows which apps need to be updated and select Instagram.

After the update has been downloaded and installed, open Instagram again and see if comments are visible.

Step 2: Check if Instagram’s server is down

Sometimes, the Instagram server might experience bugs, meaning the platform might be down for some time while it’s being fixed. When Instagram’s servers go down, the app and website may stop loading comments.

You can check the status of this issue by following the official Instagram account on other social media platforms. But bear in mind that there is nothing you can do if this is the case but wait for it to come back up.

Step 3: Check your internet connection

You should also verify that your device is connected properly to the internet. If other apps on your device also can’t connect to the internet, then the issue is likely with your device’s connection to the internet, making it hard to load the comments.

So you will have to resolve this issue first before you can browse Instagram and see comments.

Step 4: Check the Instagram app cache

Something else can cause comments on Instagram to not load: your Instagram app cache may be full.

The cache is the repository for data about what pages or posts you’ve already viewed so that when they come up in your feed again, they can load faster. Over time, however, your cache can get full, and this can cause features like comments to load slowly instead.

Step 5: Delete and reinstall the app

This is an old trick, but it often ends up resolving any persistent issues that don’t seem to have a cause. Try deleting and then downloading the app to your device again.

Unsplash: Azamat E

Step 6: Check other posts

If none of these steps helped, there are still some reasons that could be behind you not being able to view comments on certain posts.

If you can load comments on certain posts but not all, chances are that the creator of the post has disabled comments, meaning that no one can post comments on their posts.

However, if you know you’ve posted a comment, but you can no longer see it, the creator might have deleted or hidden your comment. There is nothing you can do to fix this, as you can’t prevent another user from getting rid of comments that were made on their original posts.

