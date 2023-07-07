How to change your Threads username

Changing your name on the Threads app is more complex than you think. Let this step-by-step guide help with the process if you want to change your Threads username.

Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild, Threads, has become the hottest social media platform overnight. It’s not just millions of users who’ve joined Threads, but the high engagement among its users is also unprecedented.

While this new Twitter-alternative is simple to use, thanks to its resemblance to Twitter in more ways than one, it has a few quirks. The most significant limitation is that you need an Instagram account to be able to use Threads.

Article continues after ad

Secondly, if you’ve already joined Threads, you’d know that your Instagram account becomes your Threads handle by default. Since both the user names must remain synced to allow a seamless login experience, you cannot update your Threads handle independently.

So, if you want to change your Threads username, you must first change your Instagram name.

How to change your account name on Threads

Dexerto

To change your Threads username, you first need to log into Instagram. Then follow the below process:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

From the home page, go to your profile page by tapping your profile image at the bottom right

Tap on the “Edit profile” button

Tap the Username field and update it according to your preference

Save once done

Wait for some time for the changes to show up on Threads

Why can’t I have a different username on Threads and Instagram?

Threads is designed in a way that you cannot have separate handles from Instagram. Since you’ll be able to log in with your Instagram handle, it also means that you’ll have one less user ID and password to remember.

Article continues after ad

Can I change my profile picture on Threads?

Yes, you can change your profile picture on Threads and keep separate profile pictures for Instagram and Threads. You can check this guide if you want to update your Threads profile picture.

Check out our guides on Threads

What is the Threads app? Instagram’s Twitter competitor explained | Does Threads work on desktop? Web app explained | How to find Threads badge on Instagram | How to get verified on Threads | How to enable dark mode for Instagram Threads on Android and iOS | Does deleting Threads account delete your Instagram too? | How to download Threads