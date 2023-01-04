PS3 was played more than Xbox Series X/S in 2022

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

According to data from HowLongToBeat, PS3 outranked the Xbox Series X/S in 2022 in terms of most-played consoles.

The infamous Sony hubris may have plagued PlayStation 3 throughout much of the seventh console generation, but the hardware still performed well on the global market.

Sony moved over 87 million units, narrowly beating out the Xbox 360 at approximately 84 million units sold. The PS3 continues to truck along, too, with new data suggesting it remains a fan-favorite platform.

Said data even indicates that it’s slightly favored above the latest Xbox-branded hardware from Microsoft.

More people played PS3 in 2022 than Xbox Series X/S

HowLongToBeat recently compiled a year-in-review list for 2022 that details the year’s “most-played platforms.”

Unsurprisingly, PC sits atop the list at number one; PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox One round out the top five in that order.

However, the PS3 appears at number six, one rank above the Xbox Series X/S. As such, it seems hardware from two generations ago received more play time than Microsoft’s newer machines.

It’s worth noting that HowLongToBeat’s stats were derived from user-submitted data on the HowLongToBeat website. The above data doesn’t constitute an exact representation of the general console-playing audience, then.

Still, it’s interesting that even in one community spanning multiple console generations, the PS3 managed to outrank Xbox Series with respect to playtime.

That should change in the next 12 months, however. Should all go according to plan, Xbox has quite the stacked lineup for the year, with exclusives including Starfield, Redfall, and Stalker 2 on the docket.

Starfield, in particular, remains on track for a launch sometime in the first half of 2023.