PS5 March 2022 firmware update patch notes: Voice commands, remote play changes & VRR

A new PS5 system software update has been released globally, and we’ve got all the updates — including the latest PS5 patch notes for March 2022.

Following on from the recent beta, Sony has now released a new PS5 system update which adds a number of highly-requested QoF changes. The main highlights include the ability to create or join Open and Closed Parties, UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards, as well as accessibility features.

There’s even a beta test for a new Voice Command feature, which will let UK and US PS5 players find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback with their voice. So, before you boot up your PS5 console, be sure to check out all the latest system patch notes below.

Advertisement

PS5 March 2022 firmware update patch notes

New features for PS5

The new PS5 update brings UI enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards, as well as accessibility features like mono audio for headphones.

PS5 players with accounts registered to the U.S. or U.K. will be able to try out the new Voice Command feature that lets them find and open games, apps, and settings, as well as control media playback with their voice.

Variable Refresh Rate support for PS5

According to the official PlayStation Blog, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months. This helps to enhance visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating any frustrating frame pacing issues and screen tearing. As a result, many PS5 games will feel both smoother and more responsive to play.

PS5 March 2022 patch notes for PS App and PS Remote Play enhancements

PS App users will be able to create or join Open and Closed Parties. Sony has also updated the PS App Game Base UI to make it easier to access the Friends, Parties, and messaging features, delivering a consistent player experience with PS5.

A new dark mode has also been implemented, which will likely prove popular for those that wish to switch up the current look of the app screen, and maybe even save a bit of battery.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything that was included in the PS5 March 2022 patch notes. For more on PlayStation 5, be sure to check out our list of the biggest exclusives on the system.