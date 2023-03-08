Nvidia could be making a new RTX 3060 with one crucial twist

Nvidia is allegedly preparing a brand-new model of RTX 3060, this time based upon the GA104 die. This is presumably in an effort to sell stock of older Ampere chips after an oversupply crisis.

The RTX 3060 is a GPU that just won’t die. The Ampere-based graphics card is already the most popular GPU around. In fact, the Steam Hardware Survey suggests that the RTX 3060 is only getting more popular as time goes on.

But, something deeper is at work at Nvidia towers. The company has already released several RTX 40-series graphics cards. But, before their release, Nvidia faced an oversupply of high-end Ampere graphics cards. It appears that this issue has now largely been solved, after some hefty price cuts. But, it seems like their troubles are not completely over, as Videocardz initially reported.

A new RTX 3060 is born

Twitter user T4CFantasy, who has access to GPU-Z’s validation database, suggested that we could see an RTX 3060 that’s slightly souped up, with 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, and based upon the GA104 die, which can also be found in the RTX 3070 Ti.

Should these rumors be true, then this would be next in line of RTX 3060 variants. It’s possible that the RTX 4060 is slightly delayed to ensure that stock is depleted of previous-generation chips, too. Regardless, the RTX 3060 is one of the most popular cards around, and for good reason. It remains to be seen whether or not this variant has any performance benefits. Though, we’d expect that it’ll be pretty similar to the existing GPU.

We suspect that the RTX 4060 Ti and 4070 may get announced at GTC 2023 later this month, as CEO Jensen Huang takes to the stage to talk about upcoming AI advancements. Though, we’re still expecting some GPU news, as AMD is also due to make an announcement at around the same time. So keep your eyes peeled for any further information we might have on the upcoming graphics cards.