AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Rumored specs, price & more

The rumors around AMD Radeon RX 7700 suggest that the GPU is about to launch soon. We’re here to give you the lowdown on everything, including rumored specs, performance, price, and release date of the upcoming GPU

When it comes to making some great GPUs, both Nvidia and AMD have been consistently doing a fantastic job. Competing with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series, the Radeon RX 7000 lineup of GPUs from AMD has only offered three GPUs. Either super-high end, or super-low end.

Following the release of the RX 6000 series the company released three current-gen GPUs to do battle with Nvidia, the RX 7600, RX 7900 XT, and RX 7900 XTX. while the reception was initially frosty, aggressive price cuts have made AMD’s higher-end offering an attractive option.

However, we hear that AMD is pulling up its socks to introduce an RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT to the market.

Remember, since the GPU has not been formally announced, so take the following rumors and leaks with a grain of salt.

The AMD RX 7700 is rumored to be released in September 2023. According to reports and leaks, the RX 7700 might arrive in early September and could be unveiled at Gamescom 2023 alongside the RX 7800 XT.

That said, there is no official announcement by the company. However, we expect to get confirmation closer to the launch date.

In any case, the company has long been expected to release a few GPUs against the ones introduced by Nvidia, and all the reports are pointing at an impending announcement at the Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

AMD RX 7700 price speculation

The AMD RX 7700 is rumored to be priced at $449, according to a leak by hardware leaker All The Watts. If the price is indeed correct, then the RX 7700 will be slightly more than its closest competitor, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB.

Rumors hint that the company has changed the name of SKUs, and the pricing has been altered several times. So, we must wait for the company to make a formal announcement.

AMD RX 7700 specifications speculation

AMD RX 7700 Chip Navi 32 Compute Units 48-54 VRAM 12GB TBP 140W Price $449

Based on what we know, the AMD RX 7700 could be based on the Navi 32 chip, based on the RDNA 3 architecture. The GPU might come with 12GB of VRAM, which aligns with what AMD hinted at sometime back. The company recommended 12GB or more VRAM to play games at max settings and 1440p or more.

Moreover, The GPU will lack AI frame generation tech, similar to DLSS 3 from Nvidia, and the ray tracing performance might be just passable compared to Nvidia’s ADA architecture.

Another leak from All The Watts hints that the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT 3DMark Time Spy score could be 15,568 points. Though this score is respectable based on the tentative price of the GPU, the RX 7800 XT, however, is said to have clocked over 18,197 in similar tests.

These numbers put the RX 7700 somewhere between the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070. If all of the reports around the tentative price, specifications, and benchmark scores of the RX 7700 are correct, we might have a promising mid-range GPU in the making.

That said, everything will depend on the final pricing and, most importantly, its real-world performance, which we’ll test as soon as we have one in our hands.