A slew of brand new RTX 40-series laptops announced at CES 2023

While the focus will be on the 4070 Ti getting announced, Nvidia quickly showed off the upcoming laptops with RTX 40-series chips in.

With multiple leaks across the last couple of weeks, Nvidia has finally announced its new RTX 40-series laptop chips. In doing so, the entirety of CES 2023 is now flooded with new laptops, including those featuring Intel’s latest and greatest CPUs.

While Intel plans to launch over 300 devices across the coming months, the Nvidia GPUs are already embedded inside Acer’s newest Predator Helios laptop. The Helios leaked earlier this week after the benchmark tool Geekbench uploaded the data gathered from one of the devices to its online service.

Acer’s latest flagship will launch with the RTX 4080, and will be available with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives. As for the CPU, expect to see the Intel i9 and i7 HX chips inside. The laptop will also be coming out in both 16 and 18-inch variations.

Interestingly, the panel inside will feature up to 250Hz mini-LED, rather than the upcoming faster OLED.

As for prices, Acer is gunning for $2799 and $2999 depending on the size and spec you go for.

This isn’t too dissimilar to that of Alienware and Razer’s current offerings. All three companies and their refreshes seem to be aiming to be much bigger than their 11th and 12th-generation counterparts.

While we’re not allowed to talk about the new Razer Blade laptops just yet but Alienware is fair game.

Alienware laptops at CES 2023

Alienware will be launching three new laptops. The m18, m16, x16 and x14. The numbers relate to the size of the laptops.

Dell’s gaming-focused division will be equipping its laptops with the latest Intel chips and RTX 40-series chips. The panels inside will support both G-Sync and FreeSync, as well be available with either 165Hz QHD or 480Hz FHD. There are replaceable DDR5 slots and a bizarre inclusion of the option to have up to 9TB of storage on hand.

While the m18 and m16 appear to be in the gaming space, the x16 and x14 are designed around daily use. They still sport the traditional Alienware design but are focused on giving you a more overall experience, rather than a single-minded gaming one.

These come with a 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as a full metal chassis. Alienware will be offering AMD chips, but as of right now, the two x-series laptops appear to be sporting up to the RTX 4090 and 13th gen Intel HX CPUs.

While we’d say these were on the lower end, Dell is releasing updated gaming laptops without the Alienware branding. The G16 and G15 are a little bit more boring to look at, but they still sport up to the i9-13900HX and a QHD+ panel that can either be 165Hz or 240Hz. As for graphics, it only lists ‘next-gen Nvidia’ RTX GPUs, so we’re expecting something more akin to the unannounced RTX 4050 or 4060 that has been leaking.

New Asus laptops

Meanwhile, Asus is going all in on the ROG refreshes, including the Zephyrus G14, a new 18-inch laptop, and a nice surprise of an update to their Flow line.

Joining Acer in their Mini-LED effort, the G14 will be donning this type of panel once it releases. The technology allows for darkening or brightening the screen on the fly, in particular zones. The chassis hasn’t been changed too much, but the innards are shifting to Nvidia once again.

Alongside this, Asus will be launching a G16, which is, as the name suggests, a 16-inch version.

For desktop replacement laptops, you’ll be wanting to look towards the Strix and Scar refreshes. Both are now coming in 18-inch variations. They’re equipped with up to a 240Hz panel, as well as Dolby Vision enabled. At peak brightness, you’ll achieve 1100 nits, giving you a slightly more accurate HDR image.

Inside, Nvidia and Intel will dominate, as no AMD versions have been announced. On top of this, the laptops support up to 2TB of SSD storage, as well as 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Once you invest in one of these, you won’t see it go for a long time.

There will also be 16-inch versions, as well as the classic 17-inch as well.

For those wanting a tablet, as well as a fully capable Windows machine, you’ll be glad to know the Asus Flow is returning.

The hybrid option will be coming in X13, X16, and Z13 models. They’re all set to feature the latest specs, but the X13 will feature the AMD R9 processor, rather than Intel. X16 will only be configurable with Intel, but both can support up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage.

The lower spec Z13 will only house 16GB DDR5 and 1TB storage.