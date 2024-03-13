Powerful RTX 4080 gaming laptop gets $450 discount in Best Buy deal

For those who want all the power and capability of a high-end gaming machine on the go, this offer on an Acer Predator Helios 16 is too good to miss.

Advancements in technology mean that laptop users no longer have to compromise when it comes to gaming power. Modern laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 16 are just as capable of running modern AAA video games at maximum settings as their desktop counterparts but in a portable form factor. This is especially true of premium devices like the Acer Predator Helios 16, which is now available at a significant discount at Best Buy.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 is powered by a very capable Intel i9-13900HX, a processor that is more than capable of handling modern gaming as well as other demanding applications like video editing. Graphics are provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, a very powerful gaming GPU.

Superior graphics with RTX 4080 and DLSS 3

The RTX 4080 graphics card means that users will be able to take advantage of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology. DLSS 3 is a suite of tools available on Nvidia’s 40 series cards which use AI technology to improve the graphical performance on many modern games, such as Diablo IV and Cyberpunk 2077. DLSS 3 can improve the anti-aliasing, upscaling, and framerate of a game, making for a smoother experience overall.

Of course, having great graphics doesn’t mean much if you don’t have an amazing screen to display them on, but thankfully the Acer Predator Helios 16 has some excellent technology in this department, too. The 16-inch display has a maximum resolution of 2560 x 1600, with an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. The display also uses MiniLED technology, which involves clusters of very small LEDs that allow for brighter peaks that do not wash out the colors elsewhere.

With $450 off the MSRP, this powerful laptop has been brought into a range that is more affordable for many.

