Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU leaks in laptop benchmark

Nvidia’s RTX 4050 has leaked for the first time, in what appears to be a benchmark for an upcoming laptop.

It’s been barely a second since the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090‘s release. Now, we’ve got word of another RTX 40-series GPU. As spotted by Benchleaks via Twitter, we could be seeing the first-ever benchmark for an RTX 4050.

The RTX 4050 has been spotted over on PugetBench, in what appears to be a test for Premiere Pro. This is not a test for the desktop-class RTX 4050. Instead, it’s a laptop variant, which appears to be placed in a next-gen Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

The laptop in question is also paired with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H, in addition to 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The 45W CPU implies that the RTX 4050 might be included in several entry-level gaming laptops in the future, too.

RTX 3050 vs RTX 4050 mobile

The GPU score for the RTX 4050 sat at around 51.3 to 57.4. Compared to the mobile RTX 3050’s results, the RTX 4050 ends up being an average of around 24.5% faster. However, you also have to consider that we’re likely quite a long way from seeing any official drivers. With that in mind take these early benchmarks with a heap of salt.

We’ve also heard of the rumbling of an RTX 4060, but these remain to be rumors, instead of any solid credible information. However, we expect to hear more about the upcoming graphics cards later on this year.

We’re unsure if a desktop-class RTX 4050 will even appear on shelves yet. However, it’s clear to see that we should be expecting this Ada Lovelace GPU hit the shelves in certain laptops. We’ll be keeping a keen eye out on any further upcoming GPU announcements. But, for 2022, you should only expect AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX.