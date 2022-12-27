RTX 4080 laptops have benchmarks leak

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Following on from a major leak out of Romania, upcoming RTX 4080 laptops have now had their benchmarks leaked too.

Nvidia’s major refresh of their laptop graphics cards has been met with some leaks over the last few weeks. One came from a computer store out of Romania, which revealed prices and Intel CPUs that will be joining the 40-series in their portable form.

However, we have had no indication as to what the performance will be like on the upcoming laptops. According to Benchleaks, that has now changed with a whopping 20% increase over the 3080 Ti GPUs found in popular laptops like the Razer Blade and Gigabyte Aorus.

Benchleaks spotted that a Geekbench test was run on an Acer Predator PH16-71, which sports not only the 4080 but a top-end i9-13900HX and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Compared to the 3070 sees a 25% increase, while estimates are putting the new GPU 20% ahead of its predecessor.

Geekbench is the software used in our own reviews and will upload data to its servers to be compared with everyone else. However, neither Acer nor Nvidia, has announced the hardware in the test.

Looking at the HP Omen leak from a couple of weeks ago, we can see that the expected price of their highest tier laptop (4090 with a 13700HX) will sit at around $4000, which is where we expect to see this laptop sit around as well.

With CES coming up, we can expect to see the Acer Predator refresh get announced. However, we might not see anything directly from Nvidia until their next showcase.

This doesn’t mean the laptops won’t be getting announced and released during that time, as it is expected that the RTX 4080 laptops will begin to hit around the start of 2023.

We’ll be covering CES 2023 from afar this year, so be sure to keep tabs on our dedicated section when things begin to hit.