Alienware m16 laptop with RTX 4070 is $600 cheaper for Black Friday

Alienware was one of the first PC manufacturers to get a name for themselves by catering to gamers. They have aimed to keep that reputation by offering powerful gaming hardware like this M16 gaming laptop, which can be bought with a steep $600 discount thanks to a Black Friday offer.

Contained inside the sleek laptop shell is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700HX processor. While quite as powerful as its 14th-gen siblings, this CPU nonetheless packs a significant punch.

It has been paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, a powerful mid-range graphics card that enables DLSS technology.

DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling is an AI-assisted technology that can significantly improve the performance in the latest and most demanding games, such as Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077. DLSS can provide a huge increase in framerate to make your gaming experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Alienware m16 laptop price slashed by $600 – better performance for less

For storage, there is a 1TB NVMe SSD drive, which should be ample storage for your games, music, videos, and other documents, SSD drives provide the best performance for gaming applications with high read and write speeds. When it comes to memory there is 16GB of the latest DDR5 RAM, which can support intense gaming as well as other demanding applications such as video editing.

The screen is a 16” QHD+ display, with a resolution of 2560×1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz, for excellent color clarity and full HD visuals. To keep everything cool the laptop is equipped with four fans, six heat pipes, and a vapor chamber to help keep all the components running optimally.

The $600 discount brings this laptop down to $1,399.99, a price that is sure to tempt Alienware fans.

