Acer RTX 4070 gaming laptop Black Friday deal slices $500 off price tag

If you want to take your gaming with you without compromising on performance, this Black Friday offer on the Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop might be the deal you need.

Thanks to the wonders of modern technology, you no longer need a big desktop tower to fit all the cutting-edge gaming PC components. Now, a laptop can offer the same level of gaming performance as a PC, and with this Black Friday deal, you can get an awful lot of bang for your buck with $500 off the usual price at B&H.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 laptop is generally designed to act as something of a desktop replacement machine, with solid construction that can take a light hit or two and still keep on ticking. The best demonstration of this is a small section at the back which not only helps keep the system cool but also acts as a central hub to keep all the various wires in one place.

In order to offer performance capable of running even the most demanding of games, the Acer Predator Helios 16 is equipped with an Intel Core i7 13700HX, a very capable CPU at the high end of the mid-range, which has sixteen cores and a speed of up to 5.0GHz.

For graphics, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, part of Nvidia’s 40 series of GPUs. This range of CPUs can offer DLSS 3, an AI-assisted technology that can improve performance in many recent games, such as Starfield and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

For memory and storage, the Acer Predator Helios 16 uses 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. This enables fast, smooth loading of games and applications, whilst allowing plenty of space for documents, music, and other files.

The screen is a 16” IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 240Hz refresh rate. This screen type supports a wide viewing angle, to make it easier to share what you are looking at.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.