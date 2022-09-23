Best Black Friday laptop deals: What to expect

Planning on getting a laptop this holiday? We’ve got our eyes peeled on the best deals coming this Black Friday, so here’s what to expect.

Getting a new laptop during the holidays seems almost like a tradition for some. Grab a good deal, hopefully get something that won’t implode on your two years in. It’s basically a part of nature at some point.

So outside of our best laptop deals, cheap laptop guide and the best overall gaming laptops, what do we recommend in 2022? Maybe you’re heading back to college and need something on the cheap?

Well, we’ve got the list for you – later this November. Here’s what to expect from Black Friday in regards to laptops.

Gaming laptop Black Friday deals

Dexerto

There are so many gaming laptops these days, you can absolutely bet that almost every store on the planet will be dropping the prices down. As we’ve seen through the year so far, gaming laptops are hitting around $1000 when at their lowest. Some budget options containing a 3050 Ti and probable Intel i5 or last generation AMD chip are still incredibly decent choices.

However, don’t expect to see a Blade 15 come down too heavily in price, as that $3200 price tag will maybe hit $2800 at most. As for Asus, Acer and MSI? We fully expect to see deeper discounts in that regard, with some even hitting below $1000 on just a random weekend.

Other brands we’ll vet before we decide to include them, but for Black Friday, expect to see a lot of RTX 3050 Ti-enabled laptops get their prices cut to ribbons.

Best school and college laptops to grab on sale

Education is top priority when it comes to Black Friday laptops. The need for a new machine might have only hit as you head back home for the holiday season. So don’t fret if you didn’t take any of our advice in our original article, because this is your second chance for redemption.

When choosing something for going back to school, you’re going to want to grab something that’s going to last your entire education at college, university or during high school. The thing is, swapping over mid-year or in-between can be a hassle and you absolutely don’t want to risk losing any work because of a faulty machine.

Chromebook laptop Black Friday deals

With the advance of streaming games, Android apps being rolled into the OS and more, Chromebooks have gotten pretty decent. While we’d probably recommend something like the Framework Chromebook edition that was recently announced, we can’t expect something so new and niche to go on sale so soon.

However, Asus, Google and Acer should all probably see massive discounts, as the budget-focused laptops will eventually go on sale this Black Friday without a doubt. As for other brands, like HP, also expect these, however, we’ll be sure to pick the best of the bunch instead of the $199 nightmares that you could end up with.

Macbook Black Friday deals

Apple

The trusty Macbook, one of our favorites to recommend in 2022, as the last few iterations since the M1 chip arrived on our doorstep are all recommendable. While M2 will be slowly rolling out through to 2023, we full expect to see the M1 versions of the Macbook Air and Pro to get some pretty good discounts.

M2 Pro and M2 Max are apparently planned to launch later this year, so the $200 to $400 we’ve seen on the 14-inch Macbook Pros and 16-inch variations, should get a lot more common as we roll into Black Friday. On Black Friday itself, it’s probably best to keep tabs on Amazon, Best Buy and B&H for your Macbook needs, as these are three places we’ve seen routinely slash prices on Apple laptops since the start of the year.