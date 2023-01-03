Intel launches new 13th gen laptop chips at CES 2023

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

It’s all go at CES 2023, as Intel has announced a wide array of new mobile-focused CPUs from their 13th generation, Raptor Lake.

At CES 2023, Intel announced that they’re bringing the incredible performance of their Raptor Lake CPUs to laptops. The company will be launching the HX, H, P, and U ranges, which all correlate to the market they’re targeting.

HX is for your gaming laptops, and you’ll probably see these in the upcoming refreshes for major brands like Gigabyte or Razer.

H is a little lower on the totem pole, offering less power, but still, a major consideration when purchasing your next laptop. P and U are often found inside consumer-grade or budget-focused laptops. These will still provide a decent output but don’t expect too much more than some casual, light gaming on these.

Article continues after ad

The flagship chip for this branch of CPUs will be the Intel i9-13980HX, which comes with a maximum of 5.6Hz turbo frequency, as well as 24 cores. It’s a rejiggered version of the same die that is used on desktop CPUs, with a total of 16 efficiency cores backing up the eight performance ones.

Intel will still support DDR4 RAM on laptops too, with slight confusion over laptops to continue for the rest of the generation while DDR4 is phased out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Of course, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 will be available on these laptops, manufacturer depending.

The performance differences are 11 percent faster than the 12th generation. Outside of the HX, the H versions will offer 14 total cores, as well as a small increase in speeds.

Article continues after ad

You won’t see much out of the gaming laptop space at CES just yet, as the consumer tradeshow mainly focuses on the bigger picture rather than niches. More laptops will be announced featuring the P and U series CPUs, which will offer an increase in performance for those still on older, office-focused laptops.

According to Intel, with all the brands combined, you can expect to see over 300 different designs across gaming and consumer-focused laptops.

Intel 13th gen laptop CPU specs

You can find all the specs from all their various branches below: