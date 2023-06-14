Street Fighter 6, the brand-new fighting game by CAPCOM had a scintillating launch based on reviews and the overall player count. Hence, several fans have been wondering how many copies has the game ended up selling so far.

Fighting games are a niche genre and only the most dedicated fans find the motivation to stick with them in the long run. The grueling difficulty of these titles alongside the immense work ethic that is required to be good in them is something that drives casual players away.

Article continues after ad

Street Fighter 6, however, broke that stereotype as the inclusivity of the game managed to draw a lot of first-time players to the franchise. The Steam player count for this game has surpassed every other fighting game so far and is flying high.

So, it is natural to question the overall sales of Street Fighter 6 since it gives an idea of the success of the game across every platform.

CAPCOM Street Fighter 6 sales are showing signs of a very successful fighting game

How many copies has Street Fighter 6 sold so far?

CAPCOM very recently published a report where they announced that Street Fighter 6 has sold a total of 1 million copies so far. The game was released on June 2, 2023, and it touched the 1 million sales mark by June 7, 2023.

Article continues after ad

This is a massive feat considering Street Fighter 5 sold 7.2 million copies in its lifetime and was regarded as the best-selling game within the franchise on home consoles. By comparison, Mortal Kombat 11 has sold 15 million copies since its launch in 2019 and it is a title that is more appealing to newer players when compared to Street Fighter.

However, if Street Fighter 6 continues to succeed with regular updates then it could break every major record within the fighting game genre in a very short time. It is also important to mention that the Street Fighter franchise broke the 50 million sales mark after the release of this new game.

Article continues after ad

We will continue to monitor CAPCOM’s success and will update this space in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A Timeline of Street Fighter 6’s sales

Street Fighter 6 is still in its infancy and the game is here to stay for at least another few years. Hence, the overall sales are simply based on what it had managed to do so far.

However, the sales figures will rise and fall in the future and we will continue to update this article accordingly to update you on how many copies it continues to sell moving forward.

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for Street Fighter 6’s total sales. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Street Fighter 6 guides at Dexerto.

Best controllers for Street Fighter 6 | Can you change the difficulty level of Street Fighter 6 World Tour? | How to unlock classic costumes in Street Fighter 6 | How to increase your bond in Street Fighter 6 World Tour? | Street Fighter 6 Achievements & Trophies | How to get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6 | How many chapters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode? | How long is Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode? | Street Fighter 6: How to change between Day and Night in World Tour