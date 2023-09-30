Punk puts Street Fighter gameplay on blast for being “random”

PunkDaGod complained in a repost by TSM Leffen about the Street Fighter 6 competitive scene, which he believes has just “become random.”

Street Fighter 6 is currently one of the most popular fighting games in 2023, boasting a peak player count that tops the heavily marketed and highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 1.

Not only was it popular, but players praised Capcom for not remaining stagnant with their newest update to Street Fighter 6, updating the game with interesting new mechanics like “Drive Rush” and “Drive Impact” and a whole new control layout, “Modern Controls.”

Though, now the game has had some time to develop, with new patches and updates and a thriving competitive scene, some players, like community content creator and highly decorated competitor “Punk,” are not happy with the competitive scene and the gameplay.

Punk and TSM Leffen agree on Street Fighter 6’s “random” competitive gameplay

Punk complained about Street Fighter 6’s on his stream, which popular FGC figure TSM Leffen reposted, agreeing with some of the points Punk made: “For the record punk is kinda spittin its just funny.”

Punk made his opinion clear on the skill ceiling in Street Fighter 6 in comparison to old iterations of the game: “There’s not a lot of people who are actually good at this game, even the top players in [Street Fighter] 5, a lot of them are just random now.”

Punk stated that he thinks that the “random” gameplay that is plaguing Street Fighter 6 is causing the usually neutral-heavy franchise to have no neutral: “No one plays neutral, I’m literally the only player out of even all the good players, I’m the only one who plays neutral, and maybe Tokido.”

FGC fans agreed in the tweet’s comments, referring to one of the most hotly contested EVO 2023 matches as reference: “The first match between Punk vs Justin at CEO is about as much neutral as you’ll see in the game.”

Though Capcom has a history of prolonging their games’ lifespan by delivering consistent and quality updates, as they did with Street Fighter 5, fans still hold hope that the gameplay dynamic could change – though fans are not happy with Capcom’s monetization strategy with their release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle skins.