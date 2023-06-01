Street Fighter 6 Character Tier List

Street Fighter 6 has a starting roster that consists of a total of 18 characters to choose from. A character tier list will provide you with an idea of whom to pick for an easier time in the game in both online ranked matches and Arcade mode.

Fighting games are usually immune to tier lists when compared to other genres. This is because there are no bad characters as the outcome of most matches depends on how well a player knows their own character and the opposition.

However, some characters are inherently bad as they deal low damage and have poor frames when compared to others. This does not mean you cannot win with a bad character, but that your job will be much harder.

Hence, let’s take a look at the character tier list for Street Fighter 6 so that you can choose the best and dominate your opponents without dropping a sweat.

CAPCOM Guile is one of the best characters in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 characters ranked from best to worst

The tier list for Street Fighter 6 based on the ability of the character to perform optimally has been provided below.

Tier Characters S Zangief, JP, Guile, Manon A Juri, Ken, E.Honda, Kimberley, Cammy B Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke, Dhalsim C Jamie, Dee Jay, Blanka, Marisa D Lily

In this list, tier S represents the strongest characters, while tier D highlights the weakest. The characters have been ranked not only based on how strong they are but how much they can do with a specific amount of resources.

For instance, Juri can do a lot of damage with very little effort. However, Chun-Li users need to work very hard to be on par with the work that Juri does. In fact, Jamie is probably one of the most enjoyable characters in the game, but he is very hard to play and will often feel weak in the hands of an average player.

Marisa might look really strong since a single punch from her can take away 20%-30% of a character’s HP with ease. However, you will often find yourself helpless in a fight where the opponent is smart. Marisa hits hard but she has very few tools when it comes to counter-play.

Nevertheless, this tier list is based on preliminary data and will be subject to change in the future. The day 1 patch might nerf or buff a few characters which can alter the meta massively.

Hence, we will continue to update our tier list in the future depending on how each of the characters develops in the first few days after the game’s launch.

If you found our guide informative, then please look into some of the other tips and tricks at Dexerto.

