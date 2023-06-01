Street Fighter 6 Achievements & Trophies

In Street Fighter 6, you can receive a ton of trophies and achievements that can be displayed like badges of honor. Today, we’ll tell you the secrets of the SF6 achievements and trophies list.

If you’re an avid gamer, you’re likely already familiar with the electrifying universe of Street Fighter 6. The game has taken the fighting scene by storm for decades. If you’re all about mastering your combat prowess, then you should definitely be interested in Street Fighter 6’s trophies and achievements.

Article continues after ad

The trophy and achievement list is a critical component for many in SF6. The game boasts an extensive range of additional objectives and each one adds a unique challenge that demands your best game. Whether it’s delivering a crushing combo or perfecting a rare skill, every trophy and achievement earned is a testament to your evolving Street Fighter prowess.

So without further ado, here’s a detailed look at every entry in the game’s extensive list.

Article continues after ad

Capcom

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 PlayStation players have 44 Trophies to obtain, and Xbox players have 43 Achievements to fight their way towards. If you’re unsure of why there’s a discrepancy, it’s because PlayStation owners are rewarded with a shiny Platinum trophy for ticking off every optional objective.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Street Fighter 6: All Trophies & Achievements

The list is fairly extensive and the description for each Street Fighter 6 achievement and trophy is hefty. You’ll have your work cut out for you, but you can definitely punch above your weight if put the time and effort in.

Article continues after ad