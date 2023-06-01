Street Fighter 6 Achievements & Trophies
In Street Fighter 6, you can receive a ton of trophies and achievements that can be displayed like badges of honor. Today, we’ll tell you the secrets of the SF6 achievements and trophies list.
If you’re an avid gamer, you’re likely already familiar with the electrifying universe of Street Fighter 6. The game has taken the fighting scene by storm for decades. If you’re all about mastering your combat prowess, then you should definitely be interested in Street Fighter 6’s trophies and achievements.
The trophy and achievement list is a critical component for many in SF6. The game boasts an extensive range of additional objectives and each one adds a unique challenge that demands your best game. Whether it’s delivering a crushing combo or perfecting a rare skill, every trophy and achievement earned is a testament to your evolving Street Fighter prowess.
So without further ado, here’s a detailed look at every entry in the game’s extensive list.
How many Trophies & Achievements are in Street Fighter 6?
Street Fighter 6 PlayStation players have 44 Trophies to obtain, and Xbox players have 43 Achievements to fight their way towards. If you’re unsure of why there’s a discrepancy, it’s because PlayStation owners are rewarded with a shiny Platinum trophy for ticking off every optional objective.
Street Fighter 6: All Trophies & Achievements
The list is fairly extensive and the description for each Street Fighter 6 achievement and trophy is hefty. You’ll have your work cut out for you, but you can definitely punch above your weight if put the time and effort in.
- A Quest for Strength Fulfilled: After countless battles and considerable struggle, you’ve arrived. Is this the end of your quest for strength? The answer… lies within.
- Get Your Game Face On!: Where’s your face, dingus? Get your butt to the avatar creator and sort yourself out! Crying shame we can’t fix that attitude of yours while we’re at it.
- So This is the Battle Hub…: Ah, yes. Welcome to the Battle Hub. I do not know what you seek, but please, enjoy yourself. That is the purpose for which it was built, after all.
- First Encounters: Start by fighting a match in the Battle Hub. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose. What matters is challenging yourself to take that first step.
- There’s Always Time for Training!: How’s 30 matches in the Battle Hub sound? If yer not there yet, just keep at it! If ya wanna get sumo strong, ya can’t be shy of the ring!
- King of the Ring: Starting to get used to competition? Then set your sights on winning 30 Battle Hub matches. Gotta give yourself a challenge if you want to get anywhere in life.
- Jungle-Sized Surprise: Ever hear of Extreme Battles? They’re a little different from regular fights – a little more WILD. Try it out, and let your instincts take over!
- Extreme Combat Training: If you can’t adapt, you won’t last five seconds on the battlefield. Fight 20 Extreme Battles. Perfect training to sharpen your judgement.
- Over the Top Victory: 20 wins in Extreme Battle. Should be a snap for someone like you, yeah? Stomp this one flat, then aim for even greater heights! Bwahaha!
- Becoming the Avatar: In Avatar Battles, you can battle others as an avatar – a self outside of yourself. Go there, and experience all that such combat has to offer.
- Fixin’ for a Fight: Nothing gets my engine revving more than a brawl between avatars, live and in the flesh! Let’s see you do 20 Avatar Battles!
- The Struggle Over Self: An alternate form of combat, with an alternate path to victory. Get 20 wins in Avatar Battles. But don’t obsess over the results. Let experience be your guide.
- Gazing at the Peak: If you wanna match the one-and-only Jamie Siu, you’d better be early to the starting line. Give a Tournament a shot!
- Steely Determination: The determination to stand in the ring and fight is what turns mind and muscle into tempered steel! Enter five Tournaments, and see for youself!
- Dominating like a Ninja: Ninja can leap staircases in a single bound, but there’s no skipping steps in training. Win ten Tournaments. It won’t be easy, but you can do it.
- Veteran of Battle: Kung fu is the result of ceaseless training. Do anything enough times, and you’ll see the results. So will you, once you fight in the Battle Hub 100 times.
- Kickin’ it Old School: Did you know you can play classic games at the Battle Hub Game Center? It’s true! Cassette tapes and cartridges might be old… but they’re still hecka red.
- Classic Leaderboard Champ: Ever try the Ranking Challenge at the Game Center? Give it a shot! It’s important to always challenge yourself, even when it comes to games.
- Entranced by Battle: Having an audience changes everything… and turns a mere fight into thrilling spectacle. Spectate a Battle Hub Match, and bear witness to glory.
- Combat Analysis: In combat, you must constantly analyze the situation. Spectate an Extreme Battle, and hone your ability to read and react to the unexpected.
- Watching Gets Me PUMPED!: Ah, there’s nothing quite like a fight, one-on-one, in the flesh! If you wanna appreciate it too, go spectate an Avatar Battle!
- Welcome to the Stable: Sounds like the Battle Hub has clubs you can join. Just like a sumo stable! You should join one! Ooh, I wonder if they have chanko stew…
- Let the Praise Become Your Muscle: Hrrah! To fight before a cheering crowd is an honor shared by all wrestlers! Go on – try earning yourself a “Nice” fan of your own!
- Gotta be Popular! Uwo!: Uwo! My dream’s to become famous, and make Mama proud! You should become famous too! Try gathering 200 “Nice” fans, for starters!
- Spirit of Encouragement: Having outside support is a bit like having a spirit. You can’t see them, but they lend you strength all the same. Get 600 “Nice” fans, and you’ll feel strong too.
- Pleased to Meet You!: I used to ask millions of questions as an agent. There’s a lot you can learn from people just by talking to them – try chatting in the Battle Hub.
- Coolheaded Analysis: Reviewing replay footage is great way to learn from past fights. Watch with a calm, subjective eye, and you’re bound to make some discoveries.
- My Title, My Life: Earned any titles for your efforts yet? Me? Pfft. I don’t need a tile. I am Jamie freakin’ Siu!
- Joining the Pack: A lone wolf is strong, but they’re far more fearsome if they have a pack to call their own. So go on – try making some friends!
- Fashion Leader: Clothing allows us to express ourselves. Know who else never changes their clothes? Animals. Change your outfit. Please.
- Ready to Dance?: Have you had a chance to jam out at the DJ Booth in the Battle Hub, bud? Pick your favorite tunes, and light the dance floor aflame!
- Up on the Big Screen: Sit down by the big monitor in the Battle Hub, and you can view all kinds of stuff. Man… Used to be me up there going wild on that big screen.
- Neighborhood Peacekeeper: You gotta help people in need. I mean, that’s the secret to keeping any city peaceful. So get out there and complete 22 sub-missions, got it? (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- Mastery’s Bond: Once you find someone to call a master, you would do well to seek to deepen your bonds. Raise the bonds with one of your masters to 100. (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- At Journey’s End: Oh, you finished World Tour, did you? I suppose a word of congratulation is in order. I do hope your journey was a meaningful one. (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- Leaving the Nest: That’s a wrap for basic training! You’re a full-fledged fighting chikadee now, buddy. It’s all up to you from here on out. Enjoy it! (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- Ha-dough-ken: I’ve worked a few odd jobs during my travels, and they all helped me with my training. You should take up a part-time job during the World Tour, as well. (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- Actions Speak Louder: Something in the way while you’re walking through the city? Here’s an easy solution: send it flyin’ with a Master Action! Mm-mm-mmm… It’s the little pleasures in life. (World Tour DLC trophy & achievement)
- The Grand Jeté of 100 Battles: Fight 100 online Battles via Fighting Ground. What’s that? Too difficult, you say? If you wish to take on the world, there can be no other path. (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
- Talent of the Valiant: Gonna need ya to head to the Fighting Ground and finish Arcade mode once, buddy! It’s time ya heard the stories of your fellow fighters! (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
- Practical Training: You’ve heard of combo trials, I pressume? It’s time you practice attack sequences. I want you to finish 45 of them. It will be difficult, but I’ve the utmost faith in you. (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
- Fighting Fledgling: You know how a swallow can fly at the speed of up to 200 kilometers an hour? Well, even they were chicks once. It’s all about practice! Get yourself to Training Mode! (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
- Fighters’ Codex: Whoa, you seen these Character Guides things? Talk about rad! They’ve got all kinds of info about people’s fighting styles and moves. Oh yeah, Bushinryu gets some rep too, naturally. (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
- Taling Initiative: You want to learn street fighting fundamentals? Well, too bad, ’cause I’m not in the mood to take on any students. Go hit the Tutorials, kid. (Fighting Ground DLC trophy & achievement)
