How to taunt in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 at its core is about who’s the best. If you’re someone who regularly takes the fight to your friends offline or random players online, then it’s time you learned how to taunt in SF6, Capcom’s fighting bonanza.

Capcom has done it again with Street Fighter 6. The legendary beat ’em up series is back with its sixth mainline entry, and it’s defied expectations once more. We said in our review it was the fighter “that has it all” and continues to perfect the successful formula that’s kept the game’s reputation sky-high for nearly four decades.

Along with world-renowned personalities such as Ryu and Chun-Li, new faces have joined the ensemble. Players can face off with AI in the game’s Arcade and World Tour modes. But if the multiplayer itch is clawing away at you, there’s also offline multiplayer, as well as online matchmaking.

If you’re someone who’s into testing yourself against players around the world, then you might want to taunt them. After all, why not add some spice to a street fight?

Capcom It doesn’t hurt to throw some shade your opponent’s way.

How do you taunt in Street Fighter 6?

To taunt in Street Fighter 6, it’s very simple, you’ll need to press every punch and kick button together simultaneously, and then press or flick in a direction.

So, if you’re using a D-Pad on a controller, you’ll need to press one of the directional buttons, if you’re using a fighting pad or an analog stick, you’ll need to flick it. Doing all this together will trigger your character to do a taunt mid-battle.

Furthermore, each fighter has up to three different taunts to bring out! So keep flicking and pressing the directional inputs to experiment and see what flashy gestures the game’s roster can do.

If you find that you’re struggling to do taunts, you can always change from classic controls to modern controls to make things a bit easier.

Now that you know how to taunt your foe in Street Fighter 6, why not sit back and check out some more useful tidbits on the game:

