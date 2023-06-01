How to increase your bond in Street Fighter 6 World Tour?

Bond level in Street Fighter 6 is a system that can be found in its World Tour mode. In this system, you can choose a legendary fighter as your master and increase your bond with them in order to unlock new abilities and other rewards.

Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode is a full-fledged RPG game filled with features you can find in an open-world title. These features include character customization, skill trees, leveling up, and boss fights.

As such, there is a system where you will meet legendary fighters like Ryu, Chun Li, and others and get to train with them. These partnerships have rewards and the closer you get to your master the more knowledge they will impart to you.

This system of forging a stronger relationship happens by increasing your bond level. Increasing the bond level is not mandatory, but it can help you against more challenging enemies within the World Tour section of the game. Apart from that, you also unlock several interesting features that will enhance the entire RPG experience of Street Fighter 6.

Increasing bond level in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode

CAPCOM Selecting Master Style is the key to increasing bond level in Street Fighter 6

Increasing the bond level with your master in Street Fighter 6 is very simple. All you need to do is select the specific master’s style and use some of their special abilities during fights. This will help progress the bond levels very quickly within the game.

Bond can also be increased quite effectively by purchasing Prepaid cards from the vendor in Nayshall’s commerce plaza. Each card costs 1200 Zenny which can be farmed pretty easily at Suval’hal arena at midnight.

The first time you meet your master they will give you access to some of their basic moves. For instance, the first time you meet Chun-Li, you get access to Spinning Bird Kick and Kikoken.

The first thing you need to do in order to make sure that your bond level increases appropriately is to select your master. You can select the style you want from the main menu of World Tour. This option can be found by clicking on the Status button on your mobile phone within the game.

The first screen that opens under Status is customizing your character with gear. This includes changing your clothes and accessories in addition to the master style. Once you select a specific style, you are good to go with regard to bond level.

If you want the bond level to increase faster, it is recommended that you use the moves that are specific to your master. For instance, you can use Rising Upper Cut while being Chun Li’s student.

However, using Spinning Bird Kick and Kikoken will help progress the bond level with Chun Li better when compared to using Luke or Ryu’s abilities.

Bond level rewards in Street Fighter 6

CAPCOM Increasing bond level unlocks new moves and additional dialog

Increasing bond level is essential if you want to unlock the full kit of your master. For instance, once you meet Chun-Li you will only get access to Spinning Bird Kick and Kikoken. However, once you increase your bond level you will unlock her other moves as well as her supers.

You can also give gifts to your masters to further deepen your bonds with them. Apart from that, increasing bond level unlocks unique dialogs which will give you more insight into your master. Lastly, upon reaching a specific bond level, you will be able to call your master in a fight as well.

This ability will use up your Super Bar, but if you feel that the fight might have been a bit too hard, calling your master for help will definitely be a very good idea. Thus, spend some time with each master and see if they suit you.

Once you find a style at fits your preference, raise your bond level with that particular master. At the end of the day, fighting is all about style and your preferences will be completely varied when compared to someone else.

In any case, always remember to interact with your master from time to time to ensure that you keep unlocking the rewards for using their style and special abilities in fights.

Hence, this completes our guide to Bond level in Street Fighter 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexterto.

