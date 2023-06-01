Street Fighter 6: How to change between Day and Night in World Tour

Street Fighter 6’s expansive World Tour mode features a manual Day and Night cycle. So, in order to make this transition of time occur, you’ll need to know how.

World Tour mode has been a breath of fresh air in Street Fighter 6. Capcom ripped up its own rulebook and produced a vast, semi-open-world filled with missions, zany side quests, and a ton of collectibles and fun activities to partake in.

In addition to the usual content in online multiplayer and Arcade ladders, players have tons to do. If World Tour is eating up your time though, you might be wondering how to change Street Fighter 6’s Day and Night cycle. Doing so is imperative to progressing and ticking off certain missions in the game.

How to change from Day to Night in Street Fighter 6

If you’re looking to change the time of day in Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode, simply head to your Hangout in Metro City and select Day or Night.

You will unlock it relatively early on in the game, but not straight away. The location is easily identifiable on the in-game map too.

For a quick step-by-step breakdown to make things easier, check these instructions out:

Play Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode until you unlock your Hangout. Once accessible, whenever you are, either select Map from the pause screen or bring it up using a pre-assigned shortcut. Look in the middle of the map until you see an icon resembling a house/garage. Now, head in its direction and you will reach the hotspot. Press the designated action button to enter the house. From here, simply select Day or Night and the game will make the change for you.

That’s it! You should now have the power of information to beat up foes at whichever time of day your heart desires. If you crave more punchy guides, then you’re in luck as we have more below:

