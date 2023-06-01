Can you change the difficulty level of Street Fighter 6 World Tour?

Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode is a fully-fledged RPG game mode. Hence, several players will run into difficult enemies which might prompt them to look for a difficulty slider within the game.

Difficulty sliders are one of the most common features in most modern-day games. Many single-player titles often have an easy mode so that new and casual players can enjoy the story without worrying too much about the mechanics of the game.

Street Fighter 6 seems to be taking the Dark Souls route where the developers want the players to learn through mistakes and experience. This, in essence, is the key behind fighting games as well where you are made the learn the fundamentals the hard way.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, World Tour also makes the game enjoyable, which is why the learning process becomes much smoother. Let’s take a look at the difficulty level and whether you can reduce or increase it in Street Fighter 6.

CAPCOM Leveling up your bond with your master will make your World Tour journey very easy

Does Street Fighter 6 have a difficulty slider?

No, Street Fighter 6 World Tour does not have a difficulty slider. This means it is a bit like Dark Souls where you have to embrace everything that the game throws at you right from the beginning and adapt.

Article continues after ad

However, in case you are worried about getting stuck, that will not be a problem at all in this game. The early parts of World Tour are very easy and you can clear most of them with ease. There might be a few bosses that prove a bit hard, but you can deal with them easily as long as you enhance the bond levels with your master and obtain their full skillset.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The late game, on the other hand, might be a bit complicated as the enemies start hitting very hard. You might face some issues once you reach Chapter 12 and beyond. In such situations, there are two ways in which you can clear the content.

Article continues after ad

One of them is by trying multiple times and eventually getting it right. The other is by over-leveling where you put yourself 10 levels above your enemy. It is crucial to remember that levels matter a lot in Street Fighter 6 World Tour. Therefore, spend some time grinding for levels and getting better gear before tackling some of the harder content in the game.

This concludes our guide for difficulty level in Street Fighter 6 World Tour. If you found it informative, then please check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch? | Can you play Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck? | Street Fighter 6 editions & pre-order bonus | Street Fighter 6 characters | Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode | Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay?