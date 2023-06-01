How to unlock classic costumes in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 classic costumes instantly spark a huge wave of nostalgia. Seeing legendary stalwarts like Ryu and Ken in their retro get-up is classic, and our guide will show you how to unlock Outfit 2.

Each character in Street Fighter 6 has an array of stylish threads to switch between. This allows players to keep their character main looking fresh and ready to fight with a fresh look. But as it turns out, Capcom has gone one step further with this.

Along with new characters in Street Fighter 6, there is another classic or alternative outfit to acquire. There are a couple of ways you can go about it too, so your options are not limited. But let’s stop talking and show you how to gain access to the game’s special costumes.

Capcom Is this Street Fighter 2 or Street Fighter 6?

How to unlock Outfit 2 in Street Fighter 6

There are two main ways you can acquire classic outfits in Street Fighter 6, raising your bond with a character, and using real money on microtransactions.

Costume 2 for each character is obtainable through the game’s World Tour mode, or also by exchanging 50 Fighter Coins.

If you’re after the free method to unlock all the Outfit 2 classic costumes, then you’ll need to do the following:

Load into World Tour mode. Keep playing the game naturally to unlock new mentors in the game. Pick the character you want to prioritize unlocking the costume for. You will need to give them Gifts until your bond with them reaches 100. Once you’ve maxed your bond with them out, you will unlock their Outfit 2.

To get gifts in World Tour mode, explore Metro City, smash boxes and crates, open chests, and complete missions and side quests.

That wraps up our guide on Street Fighter 6 and its classic costumes. For even more on Capcom’s ferocious fighting machine, check out some more guides right here:

