How long is Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode?

Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode has a ton of content, but how long does it actually take to complete? Today, we’re here to deliver the knockout blow and let you know how long you’ll be fighting in the streets for.

Capcom admitted that they got the launch content for SF5 wrong. They have royally made amends with Street Fighter 6 and saturated it with hours of gameplay from the get-go. Its World Tour mode is a terrific innovation for the franchise that gives players a chance to explore the game’s levels and interact with popular characters.

Furthermore, World Tour is not just a tacked-on game mode either. If you intend on seeing the whole content through to the end, it might take you a while. With so many games available, time is precious. So, if you’re looking for a breakdown of the World Tour’s runtime in Street Fighter 6, let’s get into it.

How many hours to beat Street Fighter World Tour mode?

It will take you in the region of 20-30 hours to see everything that Street Fighter 6’s World Tour mode has in store. As we said, there’s a lot more here than probably first meets the eye.

World Tour is split up into multiple chapters, each one containing a handful of main missions. Not only that, but each subsequent chapter will also extend to you additional side quests. These range from basic move tutorials to finding a builder’s hat, to winning fights without getting hit!

Metro City serves as the mode’s general hub area. In it, you’ll find random fights littered everywhere to help you level up, resources to collect, and so much more. Outside of the city, you can visit multiple countries for even more chunks of Street Fighter 6 goodness.

Capcom has really gone all-out on World Tour mode and it’ll likely keep you occupied for some time.

