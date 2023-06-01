How many chapters in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode?

Street Fighter 6 introduces a spectacular new concept to the franchise – World Tour mode. It presents a big fight feel and we’ve got the lowdown on how many chapters Capcom’s main story mode has to offer.

Understandably, Street Fighter 6’s online multiplayer is where the brunt of the game’s action will take place. Determined veterans and plucky newcomers duking it out on a daily basis to prove their mettle on the game’s hallowed fighting grounds.

Article continues after ad

Outside of this though, there’s the Arcade Mode for mini battle ladders and lore building. If this isn’t enough, the new World Tour mode might satiate those fisticuff urges. A fully-fledged story mode where you take a fresh-faced rookie from the bottom to the top of the food chain. The adventure is split up into a few chapters, how many exactly? Let’s find out.

Capcom

How many chapters does World Tour mode have in Street Fighter 6?

There are a whopping 15 chapters for you to accept and clear in Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode. Some are longer than others, but yes, there’s plenty to sink your fists into.

Article continues after ad

Starting out with a created avatar, World Tour mode sees you go on a journey of exploration and training as you seek to create the ultimate Street Fighter – following in the footsteps of iconic characters from the franchise.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The goal is to keep leveling up your character and help them learn new moves. You want your character to be technically proficient in your chosen areas of Street Fighter 6 combat.

Along with side missions and other zany activities such as making pizza and destroying cars, the chapters will fly by. Even just doing the base chapters will eat up your time – although you’ll be fighting for your life a bit more!

Article continues after ad

Capcom’s newest iteration in the legendary fighting franchise is a mix of nostalgia and innovations. If you want even more knowledge on the game, check out more guides here:

Is Street Fighter 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Street Fighter 6 voice actors | Will Street Fighter 6 have microtransactions? | Will Street Fighter 6 be on Nintendo Switch? | Can you play Street Fighter 6 on Steam Deck? | Street Fighter 6 World Tour mode | Is Street Fighter 6 crossplay? | Street Fighter 6 Character Roster: All confirmed fighters