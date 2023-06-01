Street Fighter 6 does a great job of balancing its various currencies, with Fighter Coins being one of its primary resources. If you’re interested in what they are or the purpose they serve, we’ve got you covered.

The fifth incarnation of the acclaimed fighting-game series introduced microtransactions. As we move ahead to Street Fighter 6, people are now asking the same question. Even though Street Fighter 6 has torn up the rulebook with its new World Tour mode – microtransactions are still on the mind.

A noticeable grind hit the previous entry once the buyable currency hit the game. Despite its incredible representation of arcade, beat ’em up action, the presence of microtransactions has inevitably drummed up conversation. Now, with the release of Street Fighter 6, let’s run through how microtransactions influence the new title.

How to get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6

To get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6, you can only get them by purchasing them using real money. They are an entirely optional currency that requires actual money to purchase. So, if you’re interested in acquiring some, you’ll need to part with some of your bank account to do so.

They cannot be earned during regular play like Drive Tickets. As we’ve reiterated, Fighter Coins are a completely optional purchase and can be used to procure some of the game’s extra luxuries.

What are Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6?

Fighter Coins allow you to purchase a whole range of optional cosmetics. This includes new and upcoming characters, along with items for the various characters and your own created avatar. The currency can be used on cosmetics such as outfits, stamps, emotes, and much more.

There is a great deal of items that are obtainable using Drive Tickets or Fighter Coins. So, choose wisely when considering which items to buy in Street Fighter 6.

